9-1-1 season 8 recap: Everything to know before season 9 arrives

A scene from 9-1-1 season 8 (Image via X/@The911onABC)

9-1-1, the American procedural drama television series co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, returns for its ninth season on October 9, 2025. The show made its debut in 2018 on the Fox television network, before moving to ABC from the seventh season onward.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the first responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and police officers, in the city of Los Angeles, California. The synopsis to the show reads:

“(9-1-1) explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations, day after day."

The previous installment, 9-1-1 season 8, premiered on September 26, 2024, on ABC and concluded its debut run on May 15, 2025, with the episode titled "Seismic Shifts. It comprises 18 episodes, each with an approximate runtime of 43 to 45 minutes. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, 9-1-1 season 8 has been certified 90% ‘fresh’ by critics.

How does 9-1-1 season 8 end?

Since 9-1-1 season 9 will pick up directly from the conclusion of the previous season, it is important to recap where everyone stands at the end of season 8. During the season finale, season 8 episode 18, Chimney becomes the new leader of the team of firefighters, honoring Bobby’s legacy and receiving full support from Hen and Athena after saving Graham. His heartfelt speech solidifies his position as the team’s natural successor.

Eddie abandons his plans to return to El Paso after responding to a building collapse and helping save lives. He ultimately decides to stay in Los Angeles with Christopher. As he takes time to resettle, the latter quickly makes himself at home and heads off to a friend’s party.

With Eddie back in Los Angeles, Buck is forced to find a new place to live. While searching for an apartment, he fondly recalls Eddie’s old place having “character.” He ends up back there on the couch, as Eddie claims the bedroom. This creates a humorous subletting dynamic that complicates their living arrangement.

On the other hand, Hen declines the captain promotion in 9-1-1 Season 8 to focus on his family. This culminates in a heartwarming finale where Mara’s adoption is finalized, officially making her Mara Wilson. Meanwhile, Athena decides to sell her house, symbolizing a fresh start. She gains emotional closure through Graham’s heroic actions, which mirror Bobby’s sacrifice, while Chimney’s intervention mends their strained friendship, allowing her to move forward.

How to stream 9-1-1 online

To stream 9-1-1 in the US, viewers have several options. The series is available on Hulu, with subscription plans starting at $9.99/month following a free trial. For those interested in live viewing, Hulu + Live TV plan offers access to ABC, where new episodes air, with plans beginning at $69.99/month.

Additionally, Sling TV provides ABC access in select markets. The Sling Blue package is priced at $46/month, and new subscribers can enjoy their first month for $23. FuboTV also offers ABC in its lineup, with plans starting at $84.99/month. For those who prefer to purchase episodes individually, 9-1-1 is available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, with episodes priced from $1.99 to $2.99 each.

For international viewers, 9-1-1 is available on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, and Singapore. Canadian viewers can watch the series on Global TV.

