What time does Peacemaker season 2 episode 8 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

In DC Universe, Peacemaker stands out as a sharp, unfiltered take on heroism's messy underbelly. Created and largely directed by James Gunn, the filmmaker who turned misfits into Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and now steers DC Studios as co-CEO, this HBO series spins directly from Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad. What began as a bloody, banter-filled spin-off has evolved into a cornerstone of the rebooted DCU, blending absurd humor with raw emotional digs at trauma, loyalty, and the cost of "peace."

Season 2, which started August 21, 2025, on Max, follows the 11th Street Kids through a multiverse mess, alternate Earths, broken bonds, and a fight to stop reality from unravelling. Gunn uses Chris’s story to explore heavy ideas like control and loyalty, with hints of Superman and Creature Commandos connections. The grand finale of Peacemaker season 2 is slated to premiere on Thursday, October 9, 2025, on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

John Cena plays Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, a tough guy with a shiny helmet and a difficult upbringing with a toxic father and a series of terrible decisions. Cena displays strength and vulnerability in the role.

The season 2 cast includes Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, the team’s heart; Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, tough but loyal; Steve Agee as the clumsy John Economos; and Freddie Stroma as the wild Vigilante. Robert Patrick returns as Auggie Smith, Chris’s harsh dad, while Frank Grillo joins as Rick Flag Sr., adding grit. Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor cameo ties the show to bigger DC plans.

Peacemaker season 2 episode 8: Global release schedule

The season 2 finale, "Full Nelson," written and directed by Gunn, is a 57-minute closer packed with multiverse stakes. The global release schedule for the final episode:

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time US (Eastern) October 9, 2025 9:00 PM ET US (Pacific) October 9, 2025 6:00 PM PT US (Central/Mountain) October 9, 2025 7:00 PM Canada (ET/PT) October 9, 2025 9:00 PM/6:00 PM UK October 10, 2025 2:00 AM BST Europe (CET, e.g., Germany/France) October 10, 2025 3:00 AM CET India (IST) October 10, 2025 6:30 AM IST Australia (AEDT) October 10, 2025 11:00 AM AEDT Brazil (BRT) October 10, 2025 12:00 AM BRT New Zealand (NZDT) October 10, 2025 1:00 PM NZDT Africa (CAT) October 10, 2025 3:00 AM CAT

Peacemaker season 2: What to expect in the finale

Episode 7, "Like a Keith in the Night," saw the team landing in Earth-X, a Nazi-run alternate reality where Chris faced a twisted version of his dad, Auggie (Robert Patrick), who seemed softer but was tied to a dark regime. The episode mixed wild action with heavy family drama. Chris reconnected with his brother Keith (David Denman), only to lose him when Keith, broken by his world’s pain, turned on him.

The team barely escaped, with Leota’s tech skills and Eagly’s heroics saving the day. Economos fumbled his mission, and Harcourt faced tough odds, showing the group’s cracks. Chris surrendered to A.R.G.U.S. over the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC), a device that jumps realities, ending the episode in custody.

"Full Nelson" promises a big finish. Chris is locked up, and the team must decide whether to save him or move on. Rick Flag Sr. (Grillo) now controls the QUC, and Lex Luthor’s aide (Stephen Blackehull) says it’s ready for more jumps. Expect multiverse chaos, maybe Keith returns, or Harcourt’s past blows up. Gunn hints at DCU ties, possibly to Waller or Superman. Chris might finally find peace or lose someone close. It’s set to be intense, with no easy answers.

Fans can watch Peacemaker season 2 finale on Thursday, October 9, on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

