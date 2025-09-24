James Gunn confirms that Peacemaker Season 2 episode 8 and Superman have a “lot of the same cast”

James Gunn via @jamesgunn

James Gunn, the architect of the DC Universe (DCU), has revealed an intriguing overlap: Peacemaker Season 2, episode 8 shares a lot of similar cast with his blockbuster Superman film. The revelation, shared by DC Film News via X, underscores Gunn’s vision of an interconnected narrative tapestry where characters and settings blur lines. He said-

“We actually this Saturday, we shot a scene from Peacemaker episode 8 because it had a lot of the same cast from Superman.”

In the clip, we see Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Frank Grillo and others sitting before American flags, hinting at a high-stakes government meeting; a scene recycled from Superman’s tense boardroom moments. Gunn’s choice to recycle this set, which includes actors from the series like Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, is not only a cost-saving measure; it is a purposeful choice to promote continuity.

For those who are invested in the world of DC, this is a fun Easter egg that Gunn is using to create a whole clean universe that challenges Peacemaker's irreverent chaos against Superman's hopeful idealism that clearly demonstrates that the DCU can continue to expand in future installments and move into deeper elements of crossover not just through familiar faces but through shared stakes of understanding this universe in which everything matters. A fan post said-

"Interesting, james talks about how they reused this set for the episode 8 of peacemaker and says "it has a lot of same cast as superman" and then talks about SECRETS......"@JuanEditzs posted on X

James Gunn's double play: How 'Peacemaker' and 'Superman' share more than just a Universe

Gunn’s approach to Peacemaker Season 2, episode 8, isn’t just about efficiency; it’s a creative choice that deepens the DCU’s lore. Initially constructed for the scenes of Superman depicting Lex Luthor's business dealings, the set becomes a crucial scene in Peacemaker's finale. Actors like Fillion, as the brash Green Lantern Guy Gardner in Superman, and Sean Gunn, as the morally flexible Maxwell Lord, drifted seamlessly into their respective characters.

The use of recycling here is not a random decision, but rather a narrative gambit. Gunn points out that he is not just reusing the location but also reusing actors such as James Marsden as Morrie or Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., whom they already saw, bringing some weight to the end of Peacemaker.

Gunn’s dual role as both writer and director emphasises his investment in maintaining a connected DCU. Although Superman and Peacemaker may appear to be opposites in tonal and genre distinction - where one is a blockbuster and the other was a beloved show, both on-screen and off - Gunn accomplishes the linkage through talent and universe settings. As he disclosed in March 2024, he filmed both projects at the same time so he could connect them accordingly, out of convenience for the audience. On X, fans are reeling over this spoiler alert.

"I mean, it makes sense in the context of both scenes And it makes Superman and Peacemaker feel more connected"-@Disguyz24 commented on X

It’s far more than just logistics: it has to do with the story. Gunn is indicating that the irreverently anti-hero Peacemaker, played well by John Cena, operates in the same universe as David Corenswet’s bright-spotted Superman. The shared cast of actors - Robert Patrick and Jennifer Holland, among others- are not simply faces that last graced the screen together; they are the threads that will weave a larger cohesive story.

For Gunn, it’s about proving that even in a universe of superhumans and supervillains, every detail matters.

Where to watch Peacemaker Season 2:

Fans can watch all episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, including episode 8, which will air on October 9, 2025, on HBO Max.

