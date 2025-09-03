Tiffany Derry leaves her role as a titan on Bobby’s Triple Threat as season 4 introduces a new lineup

Tiffany Derry (Image via Getty)

Bobby’s Triple Threat returned for season 4 on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Food Network.

The competitive cooking series, hosted and created by Bobby Flay, will come back with a new lineup of chefs.

Tiffany Derry, who has been part of the show since its first season in 2022, leaves her role as one of the three titans. In her place, Ayesha Nurdjaja, chef-partner of Shuka restaurant in New York City, joins the series. She will compete alongside returning titans Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson.

The show’s structure will remain the same. Each week, a guest chef enters the kitchen to take on the three titans in separate rounds.

Surprise ingredients are introduced in every round, and the chefs must prepare dishes under time limits. If the guest chef defeats all three titans, they win $25,000.

Flay announced the return date in August with a video from the set posted on Instagram. He wrote on the clip,

“This is not a drill. Triple Threat is back in 2 WEEKS!”

Season 4 format of Bobby’s Triple Threat and lineup changes

The main change in season 4 of Bobby’s Triple Threat is the introduction of Ayesha Nurdjaja as a titan. She replaces Tiffany Derry, who stepped away from the show after three seasons.

Nurdjaja is known for her work in New York City, where she is the chef-partner of Shuka restaurant. In February, Food Network announced that she would be joining the lineup. At the time, Nurdjaja said,

“I’m excited to be part of this competition and to work alongside chefs I respect.”

The other two titans, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, remain in place. Both have been part of Bobby’s Triple Threat since it launched in 2022.

Voltaggio brings his background in modern American cuisine, while Williamson has been a familiar face on Food Network competitions for years. Flay explained during the lineup that the format of the show will not change.

The battles remain three rounds, each with new and unexpected ingredients, and the prize money for a contestant victory is still $25,000.

Flay also commented on the transition between titans.

“Triple Threat has always been about competition at the highest level. Adding Ayesha to the team keeps that spirit alive,” he said.

Tiffany Derry’s exit was noted as a natural change in the show’s progression. While she was a consistent part of the first three seasons, the network moved forward with the new lineup to bring variety.

Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson appear together in Bobby’s Triple Threat

The new season also marks the first time Bobby Flay and Brooke Williamson appear together on the show as an official couple.

They made their relationship public in March 2025. Both also appear on the current season of BBQ Brawl. Speaking to People magazine in June, Flay shared,

“I love working with Brooke. We have a lot in common. We’re very lucky. We’re both chefs. We both have kids. We’re both parents.”

Williamson has been a titan since the beginning of Bobby’s Triple Threat.

Despite the attention on their relationship, the competition format remains unchanged. Flay will continue to judge each round, and the titans will compete as they always have. The focus of the series stays on the battles between the guest chefs and the titan team.

Season 4 of Bobby’s Triple Threat began on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, on Food Network. With a new titan joining the lineup, the same prize structure in place, and familiar competitors returning, the series continues its run with a balance of change and continuity.



