Regretting You: Release date, cast and characters, plot, where to watch and more

Regretting You opens in theaters on October 24, 2025, in the United States through Paramount Pictures. Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2019 bestseller and directed by Josh Boone, Regretting You follows Morgan Grant, played by Allison Williams, and her daughter Clara, played by McKenna Grace, as a sudden family tragedy exposes buried secrets and tests a fragile relationship. The cast also features Mason Thames as Miller, Dave Franco as Jonah, Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny, Scott Eastwood as Chris, and Clancy Brown as Hank. Production began in March 2025 in Atlanta, with Hoover serving as an executive producer.

The first trailer positions Regretting You as an intimate mother-daughter drama with a clear YA romance thread. As per the People report dated October 17, 2025, Mason Thames said, “a lot of kisses” were improvised during filming, a note that previews the tender tone of Clara and Miller’s arc. Theatrical is confirmed, and a streaming window has not been announced.

Release date of Regretting You

Regretting You releases theatrically in Germany on October 23, 2025, through Constantin Film and in the United States on October 24, 202,5, via Paramount Pictures. Some markets may schedule preview shows before opening day. Other international dates are expected to roll out through local distributors in the weeks that follow.

Official showtimes and formats will appear on theatre and ticketing sites as bookings go live. A streaming or digital release date has not been announced by the studio. No platform partner has been confirmed for the post-theatrical window. Updates are expected after the domestic debut and box office tracking.

Cast and characters of Regretting You

1) Allison Williams as Morgan Grant: a protective mother who must rebuild trust with her daughter after a shattering loss.

2) McKenna Grace as Clara Grant: a teen confronting grief while a first love with Miller begins to take shape.

3) Mason Thames as Miller Adams: Clara’s classmate and a steady presence as she navigates the aftermath.

4) Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan: Jenny’s husband and a longtime friend, pulled into the family fallout.

5) Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson: Morgan’s younger sister, whose death sets the story in motion.

6) Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant: Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father, a key figure in the tragedy.

7) Clancy Brown as Hank “Gramps” Adams: Miller’s grandfather and a calming influence.

8) Sam Morelos as Lexie: Clara’s close friend within the school circle.

9) Ethan Costanilla as Efren: part of Clara’s wider teen orbit.

Regretting You: Book recap, production details, and what to expect from this film

Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You uses alternating perspectives to track a mother-daughter relationship fractured by an accident that reveals a betrayal. The film version retains that dual focus while foregrounding Clara’s coming-of-age thread through her connection with Miller. Viewers can expect the story to move between Morgan’s effort to hold a family together and Clara’s attempt to define love and loyalty on her own terms.

Director Josh Boone shot Regretting You in Atlanta beginning in March 2025, with Paramount handling U.S. distribution and Constantin Film releasing in Germany. Susan McMartin wrote the screenplay. The trailer and first look coverage signal a grounded tone with moments of levity that align with Boone’s earlier work. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated July 31, 2025, producer Brunson Green stated,

“We’ve sprinkled in a lot more humor in this....I think it's a lot more accessible to wider audiences than just your typical Hoover-verse.”

That approach supports a PG-13 leaning drama that aims to play for both teens and parents. Performance-wise, Regretting You turns on the Morgan Clara dynamic and the Clara Miller romance.

Stay tuned for more updates.