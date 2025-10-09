9-1-1: Nashville season 1 release date, cast & characters, where to watch, and more

Cast members of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 (Image via X/@911nashville)

9-1-1: Nashville is an American procedural drama television series created by Rashad Raisani for ABC. It is the latest spin-off to the original 9-1-1 series and is set in the same universe, along with 9-1-1: Lone Star. Revolving around the firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers in Nashville, the show premieres in the United States on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The narrative follows the emergency responders of Nashville at their job, while also exploring the personal and family drama that unfolds around them. In the premiere, a powerful tornado hits during a country music festival, prompting Captain Don Hart (Chris O'Donnell) and his team at Fire Station 113 into action. As he leads dangerous rescues, Don also holds a secret that threatens his family.

The show's teaser raises the possibility of crossovers with the original series. After Buck actor Oliver Stark from the original 9-1-1 posted a picture of himself with the Nashville ensemble on Instagram and series star McVey reposted it, fan ideas began to circulate. The spinoff keeps close creative ties to its predecessor, even as fans anxiously await confirmation of character crossovers.

Release schedule of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #911Nashville now! The 9-1-1 universe expands to Nashville on October 9 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/pTzekiOG7F — 9-1-1: Nashville (@911nashville) September 25, 2025

9-1-1: Nashville is scheduled to premiere in the United States on Thursday, October 9, 2025, airing at 9:00 pm ET/PT on ABC. It will directly follow the premiere of 9-1-1 season 9 on the same network. New episodes will air weekly and be available the next day for streaming digitally on Hulu.

Meet the cast members of 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

Nashville never looked this good ❤️‍🔥 Premiere party night with the #911Nashville family! pic.twitter.com/WpX0AWxZ8D — 9-1-1: Nashville (@911nashville) October 8, 2025

The cast of 9-1-1: Nashville features a dynamic mix of acclaimed television and music talents. Leading the show is Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, a respected firefighter and father figure, known previously for his long-running role in NCIS: Los Angeles. Jessica Capshaw, celebrated for portraying Dr. Arizona Robbins in Grey’s Anatomy, stars as Don’s wife, Blythe Hart. Their son, Ryan Hart, is played by Michael Provost, recognized for his work in Netflix’s Insatiable and HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Hailey Kilgore, a Grammy- and Tony-nominated performer from Power Book III: Raising Kanan, takes on the role of Taylor Thompson, showcasing her musical and dramatic range. Juani Feliz plays Roxie Alba, following standout performances in Civil War, Harlem, and The Equalizer. Additionally, newcomer Hunter McVey portrays Blue Bennings, Don’s other son and Ryan’s half-brother, marking his breakout television role.

Rounding out the 9-1-1: Nashville cast, country music star LeAnn Rimes plays Dixie Bennings, mother of Hunter McVey’s character, while Kimberly Williams-Paisley, known for Father of the Bride, stars as Cammie Raleigh, a 911 dispatcher. Both bring star power and depth to the series.

Where to watch 9-1-1: Nashville season 1

A storm is coming... #911Nashville premieres October 9 on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/FNVlF1GYPk — 9-1-1: Nashville (@911nashville) September 4, 2025

9-1-1: Nashville will be available for streaming in the US on Hulu, where the episodes will become available the day after they air on ABC. Viewers need to have a valid subscription plan to the platform to access the episodes, as well as other content from Hulu’s extensive catalog.

The price of subscription plans begins at $11.99/month or $119.90/year, where viewers will be subjected to ads. To enjoy streaming without ads, the price increases to $18.99/month. The platform also allows streaming live television, both with and without ads, along with its own catalogue. These plans are priced at $89.99/month and $99.99/month, respectively.

Additionally, Hulu also offers bundle deals. combining Disney+ and ESPN+: Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle (With Ads) is priced at $19.99/month, while the plan without ads is priced at $29.99/month.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.