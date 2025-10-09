“Patience does have its rewards” — The Bold and the Beautiful viewers think Daphne’s long game with Carter may finally pay off

A still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)

As seen in the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope has returned to Liam. This recent shift in their relationship has opened the door for Daphne once again in Carter's life, implying that they may reconcile and possibly rekindle their relationship.

Anyhow, a fan named Calleigh Rollins started a discussion post on Facebook, where Calleigh wrote,

“Now that she has been stupid enough to lose carter it looks like Daphne may finally get what she wants after all "thanks to Brooke Junior's stupidity "patience does have his rewards ...if she plays her cards right she may end up becoming mrs carter just in time for Christmas ....and she can ask Brooke junior to be her matron of honor since she is responsible 😁”

It implies that Daphne’s patience has finally gotten her Carter back. Many fans of The Bold and the Beautiful quickly started engaging in the post. While some fans agreed and admitted that Hope did lose her chance, they wrote,

On the other hand, many fans of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful were happy to see both Carter and Hope moving on, while some made speculations that Hope should be back with Thomas. They wrote,

Here’s everything to know about the love realm in The Bold and the Beautiful

The latest drama unfolding on The Bold and the Beautiful confirms the breakup of Carter Walton and Hope Logan's engagement, primarily due to Hope's inability to deny her enduring feelings for her ex-husband, Liam Spencer.

This romantic tug-of-war came to a head when Carter, recognizing where Hope's heart truly lay, made the difficult but selfless decision to end their engagement and encourage her to go be with her family.

This was a turning point in their relationship, as the two of them called off their engagement. Meanwhile, this split has opened the door for a previously introduced character, Daphne Rose. Daphne, who was initially hired in a plot to cause trouble for Carter, ended up genuinely falling for him. Having been rejected by Carter for Hope, she had left but has recently returned to Los Angeles.

With Carter now single and emotionally drained from his breakup, he was recently shown seeking solace and company at Il Giardino, where Daphne performed. The pair shared a meaningful moment, with Daphne comforting Carter and him opening up about his newfound single status.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that a Carter and Daphne pairing is a likely development on the horizon, allowing Carter, who has been repeatedly unlucky in love, a chance at happiness with a woman who has already expressed her strong interest and commitment to him.

Thus, as Hope seemingly falls back into old patterns with Liam, the viewer's speculation that "Daphne may finally get what she wants" is set to become the next major romantic development for the Forrester Creations attorney.



Catch the latest episodes of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+