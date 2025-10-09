Apple TV renews The Buccaneers for a third season

The Buccaneers © Apple TV

The Buccaneers gained a fanbase since it first premiered on Apple TV+ in 2023. The series follows five young American women of the Gilded Age as they navigate life in 1870s London. Hosting the series is a team of talented directors, including William McGregor and Rachel Leiterman, by the showrunner Katherine Jakeways.

The series follows five women—Nan (Kristine Frøseth), Conchita (Alisha Boe), Mabel (Josie Totah), Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag), and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse)—who enter London's high society with ambition, love. In a hint of In the Gilded Age, the women face complex relationships, societal expectations, and political intrigue.

The success of seasons 1 and 2 paved the path for Season 3. Recently, Apple TV+ renewed The Buccaneers for a third season. Two months after the season 2 finale's insane cliffhanger, the decision was made.

A Press Release stated as presented by Variety on October 8, 2025,

“In Season 3, our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together.”

Renewal of The Buccaneers Season 3

Apple TV+ delighted its loyal fans by announcing a third season of The Buccaneers. This follows Season 2's dramatic ending, which left many plotlines and questions unanswered. Showrunner Katherine Jakeways was excited to return, citing the passionate fan support that brought the show back for another season. Season 3's new antagonist, Kit, Theo's secret half-brother, will complicate Tintagel's power dynamics.

The Buccaneers' sSeason 3 return allows the creators to expand on the main characters' plotlines and introduce new ones to keep the drama interesting. Season 2's cliffhanger promises new twists and turns as the women's lives continue to intersect with politics and social pressures. Fans are curious to see how Nan will handle her newfound freedom after Theo's abdication and her pregnancy. The creative team has teased more romantic drama, political intrigue, and character growth.

Katherine Jakeways, the creator of the series, stated,

"We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do."

A glimpse of The Buccaneers Season 2

In The Buccaneers season 2, Nan's emotional journey drives the drama. In a love triangle with her husband Theo and her lover Guy, she must face difficult truths about herself and her relationships. The season begins with Nan still Duchess of Tintagel, struggling with her growing love for Guy. Her relationships with both men deteriorate throughout the season, culminating in Theo's shocking decision to renounce his title to marry Nan's friend Lizzy. Nan's life becomes more chaotic.

The season finale, She Knows, is suspenseful as Nan hides her pregnancy with Theo. Her complicated life is further complicated by this revelation. Lizzy, Nan's friend, has an affair with Theo, complicating their relationship. Nan faces new threats as her relationships tangle. Kit, Theo's secret brother, is introduced in the season finale.

The Buccaneers excels at blending historical drama with modern themes. Despite not becoming mainstream like other Apple TV+ shows, the series has a fanbase, especially in the U.S. Luminate's Top 50 TV rankings.

The Season 2 finale’s cliffhanger leaves many possibilities open for The Buccaneers moving into season 3.