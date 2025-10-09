Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 recap: A flash-kidnapping rocks Pilsen as Torres tears his sutures and nearly takes the shot

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater and Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres in Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2, Open Wounds. Photo courtesy of NBC.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 opens with a blunt question of speed and control. The hour, Open Wounds, is directed by Jesse Lee Soffer and stars Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek. Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 builds its case on a “flash kidnapping,” where abductors force rapid cash withdrawals to buy time and hide the trail.

The crime drags Torres back to his block and into old patterns. He is sleep-starved, faith adrift, and literally picking at a fresh arm gash from an ATM fight. The unit works a rolling set of pings, a survivor lead, and a warehouse clue that lands too late. The climax is a rooftop standoff where Torres raises his weapon and Atwater steps in to stop the shot. The case is solved, but the wound is not, setting, Chicago P.D., season 13 episode 3, titled Canaryville up next.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 recap: The case mechanics, how the “flash kidnapping” works

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 starts with a daylight snatch in Pilsen and a spouse begging Torres for help after seeing ATM withdrawals spike. Torres calls Voight for guidance and heads out. At the machine, he is blindsided, thrown into glass, and cut deep along his arm.

That injury becomes the hour’s barometer for where his head is. The unit re-groups, pairs Torres with Atwater, and canvasses the route of withdrawals. A witness points to a practised crew that moves the victim whenever money stalls. A prior survivor helps connect the dots to an industrial stash site. The team breaches a mill space and finds Brenda’s husband, Ivan, already gone. The look on Torres’ face tells the story.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 turns on tempo. Burgess and Ruzek track a facilitator. Atwater corrals a driver. Torres pushes for the chair in interrogation and strips the pretense away. Dante Torres stated,

“God wasn’t there to save him.”

And it lands like a transmission from his own crisis. The lead gives up a name. The team hits an apartment building. A suspect bolts to the roof. Torres follows up a fire escape, stitches tearing again. The wind is loud. The frame is tight. The suspect flashes a gun, then wavers. Torres wants the move that will justify the shot. Atwater arrives and steps between them. The cuffs go on. The unit has the case, but not the cure.

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 uses its case to answer the headline’s promise. The flash-kidnapping is quick, dirty, and deeply local. The investigation moves from abduction to ATM to stash to rooftop without gaps. Each beat loops Torres through the same wound, making the mechanics and the psyche one pattern. The hour closes on the task no one wants. Torres delivers the death news to Brenda and cannot pray with her. He stands still, says little, and leaves with the same pain he walked in with.

Torres’ spiral: Insomnia, crisis of faith, and Atwater as the guardrail

Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 keeps returning to the arm. Torres reopens the gash during the chase, then again while pacing the bullpen. He has not slept. He has stopped going to mass. He says pain helps him feel something like order. Atwater clocks the tells and will not leave his side.

The two work the survivor visit, the tattoo parlor stop, and the warehouse breach together. In a late bar scene, the tattoo artist he met earlier notices the raw stitches and presses the point that he is trading faith for sensation. Torres lets the moment happen because the ache is a map he understands. Atwater speaks to him later and draws a line. The message is simple. Work the job. Stop beating yourself up. Get help. Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 2 frames that talk as the only thing that keeps the rooftop from turning fatal.

