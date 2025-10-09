Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (October 9 to 17, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Clockwise from topleft, Philip, Gabi, Sophia, Xander and Sarah on Days of Our Lives

Conspiracies seem to complete their run on Days of Our Lives as many secrets are poised to come out soon. With Sophia’s multiple schemes ready to bust, she may consider going underground with her baby. Meanwhile, Gabi’s manipulative moves on Philip lands her in a sticky situation as she finds herself drawn to her victim. Elsewhere, Xander seeks happiness in his reunion with his wife albeit founded on lies.

The previous episodes of Days of Our Lives presented Sophia’s plans falling short on success. While she managed to click seductive photographs of a sleeping Holly to send to Johnny’s phone, her victim started an accidental fire in her room and landed at the hospital. However, the photos and a letter from Tesoro’s mother ruined Johnny and Chanel’s chances of adoption.

Meanwhile, Jeremy returned home and met Stephanie with flowers and apologies. He promised to keep her secret of being the real Anastasia. Moreover, he offered to stay out of her path but simultaneously wanted her to see the change in him.

Elsewhere, Rachel spilled Chad and Cat’s affair and Cat’s Abigail pretensions to Thomas, who reacted by calling his father a liar. The long-running Peacock soap saw Thomas demanding that Chad stop seeing Cat.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia’s lies are coming to an end

Recently, Sophia’s plan to frame Johnny and destroy his reputation by sending him Holly’s seductive images backfired as Holly landed at the hospital due to a fire accident at the same time. As they cleared matters between them, Johnny and Chanel realized that someone else sent the photos and the incriminating letter.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the couple will soon realize that the only person wanting to harm Holly and Johnny could be Sophia. Elsewhere, Sarah is also cornering Sophia about her baby’s paternity. While Sophia may come clean to Sarah, she may insist that it remains a secret from Tate.

Elsewhere, Tate may learn about Holly’s decision to leave for Paris. He may apologize and tell her the truth about his closeness with Sophia. Holly will likely forgive Tate and the two may reconnect. With Tate getting back with Holly while her secrets tumble out, Sophia may consider skipping town. However, she may want to take her baby with her. Whether Sophia and Tesoro leave Salem in the coming days remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi finds herself in an awkward situation

Gabi recently teamed up with Tony to break apart the Kiriakis brothers. As such, she tried to seduce Xander who was going through a rift in his marital life. She later got intimate with Philip which both tried to put behind them.

The upcoming DOOL episodes will find her getting pulled towards Philip. As they get intimate again, their irresistible attraction hints at a budding romance. However, Gabi cannot let Philip know that she planted the bug in their office and that she seduced him as part of a plan. As such, she may tread carefully around the Kiriakis scion. If Philip learns about any of her schemes, her romance may land her in a sticky situation.

Days of Our Lives: Xander and Sarah’s reunion is temporary

While Sarah is dealing with Sophia’s secrets, Xander is handling his friendship with Philip well. However, as fans already know, Philip is lying about his assaulter as a favor to Xander in return for remaining co-CEO. Under a mistaken impression Sarah and Xander are reconnecting romantically. The couple is getting intimate while planning to attend therapy.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Xander and Sarah’s couple therapy may not go well as planned. Since he is back with Sarah after lying about assaulting his brother, Xander will be anxious not to spill the truth in front of his former spouse. This anxiety will make him respond in a nasty way spoiling his image and relationship again.

Sarah will likely wonder whether Xander’s anger management sessions have gone wrong. Whether his lies will come out eventually and destroy his chances of happiness remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to catch Xander and Sarah’s therapy mess while Sophia plans to extricate herself from her web of lies.