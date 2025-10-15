Who is Jahaira James? Everything to know about The Young and the Restless fame Bryton James’ wife's career, family and marriage amid divorce filing

Bryton James files for divorce after months of getting married (Image via CBS News

Jahaira James, a dancer and former model, came into the spotlight following her brief marriage to The Young and the Restless star Bryton James. They tied the knot in March in an intimate ceremony but separated within months, deciding to divorce after seven months together.

According to TMZ, Bryton filed for divorce on Monday, October 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Sources have also confirmed that Bryton has requested that the court terminate spousal support.

Everything to know about Jahaira James

Jahaira's professional life is rooted in dance. She is a native of North Carolina and has built a career working with global entertainment powerhouses, including Cirque du Soleil. Meyers spent three years performing with the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in Las Vegas, showcasing her skills in one of the world's most demanding live performance environments.

Furthermore, Jaharia performed alongside music superstar Beyoncé during her "Cowboy Carter" tour.

Bryton James himself celebrated her professional journey in a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2025, during their marriage, where he shared snaps of her performing on stage. He wrote (according to People magazine):



“What you’re looking at is the culmination of a lifetime of work, discipline, dedication, strength, bravery, and belief that my love, Jahaira, continues to exude. Her journey is what inspiration wants to be when it grows up. And I am beyond proud to be a witness to her art as we share this life together 🧡.”

Jahaira responded to her husband's praise in the comment section:

“Sharing this life and this stage with you is the greatest gift. Thank you for seeing me the way you do.”

Bryton James files for divorce

The couple, who never publicly announced their nuptials, were married in March 2025. They became "Instagram official" in February 2025, with James posting two cozy selfies alongside the caption, “My Everything,” in a now-deleted post.

The actor has also requested that Jahaira revert to her previous name upon the divorce's finalization. James was previously married to his The Young and the Restless co-star,-star Ashley Leisinger, from 2011 to 2014.

Currently, Bryton portrays the character Devon Hamilton on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. He is also known for his portrayal of Richie Crawford on the sitcom Family Matters from 1990 to 1997.