The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood finally introduces her fifth child on social media—Here’s everything we know so far

The Bold and the Beautiful actor, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, with her baby (Image via IG/jacquelinemwood_1)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, who plays Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, announced the arrival of her fifth baby. The actor, who is a mother of four older boys, welcomed her fifth son with her husband, Elan Ruspoli. The Emmy winner had taken maternity leave this summer at the end of Liam’s cancer fiasco and Luna’s shootout arcs.

While she had shared the news of her fifth pregnancy in her newsletter dated March 17, 2025, Jacqueline shared her happy news in an Instagram post:

“A little slice of paradise,” she captioned the post.

The post shows a collection of photographs and videos. The first frame shows five ducklings swimming in a sink full of water. While the second frame is an image showing her home birth with the actor sitting in a bathtub, the third picture shows the parents in a post-birth kiss as Jacqueline holds the newborn. There are additional frames of her other sons and her life in the post.

Alongside images and videos, The Bold and the Beautiful star posted a touching message announcing the new arrival and her return to work.

“Welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy at home...and embracing the quiet magic of new beginnings ... but I’m so happy to be back and say hello again.”

Her post received numerous likes and replies. Many of the congratulatory replies were from her B&B co-actors, including Naomi Matsuda, Rebecca Budig and Ashley Jones, while some were from actor friends from other soaps, such as Tracey Bregman, Courtney Hope and Melissa Ordway of The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A glance at Jacqueline’s recent story arc

As fans already know, Jacqueline’s Steffy is a central character in the soap’s storyline. The storyline of April 2025 found her rescuing an unconscious Liam from Spencer mansion’s porch. After an emergency treatment, Liam survived the brain bleed. However, Steffy was shocked to learn about his possible brain cancer. She was devastated to know that the mass was inoperable.

Together, Steffy and Finn comforted and supported Liam through his health issues. While Liam tried to remain connected to his daughters, Steffy told Hope about his condition. The rivals reunited over grief and Steffy onboarded Hope back in her company.

Simultaneously, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw her handling Luna’s offensive overtures. When her stepdaughter waved the gun at her, Steffy had Sheila and Liam to save her. However, the tussle left Sheila injured on her foot, while bullets hit both Liam and Luna.

While Li announced Luna dead after surgery, Liam was successfully treated by Dr. Grace. Following the gunshot injury, Grace faked a tumor-removal surgery in secret, charging a million dollars from Bill. Finding Luna dead and Liam cancer-free, Steffy took a trip out of town with her children. She was last seen onscreen on July 25, 2025.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may be Steffy’s arc on her return?

While the Spencer family and their friends believed Liam was cured of cancer, Finn later exposed Grace’s fraud. As such, Grace was arrested and Liam reconnected with Hope after Carter broke off his engagement.

The latter plot on The Bold and the Beautiful found Luna secretly nursed back to health by Li. The criminal proceeded to trick Will and rape him. Currently, she is pregnant with Will’s baby. While the cops are taking her back into prison, Katie plans to take custody of the baby when it is born.

Meanwhile, Taylor wants Steffy to know that Luna is alive since she is returning home soon. Finn may handle the difficult task of informing his wife about the traumatic events. She may also return to find Liam engaged to Hope once again, while Deke is absorbed as Hope’s designer in her re-opened collection.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Steffy’s arc as she resumes her life in LA.