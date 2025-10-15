Netflix's Caramelo: Complete list of cast and characters explored

Caramelo via @netflixbrasil

Caramelo, a Brazilian drama, premiered on Netflix on October 8, 2025, capturing hearts with its raw and relatable storytelling. Directed by Diego Freitas, whose work on Beyond the Universe showcased his skill for emotional narratives, the film is co-written by Freitas, Rod Azevedo, Vitor Brandt, Carolina Castro and Marcelo Saback.

Set in São Paulo’s vibrant streets, this 105-minute feature delves into the life of Pedro, a talented young chef on the verge of a career-defining moment: leading a high-end restaurant that blends Brazil’s culinary roots with modern flair. His world turns upside down with a cerebral glioma diagnosis, a brain tumour that forces him to confront his mortality. Amid this chaos, a scrappy caramel coloured stray dog named Caramelo, a nod to Brazil’s beloved vira-lata mutts, wanders into his kitchen.

The cast of the 2025 Netflix film Caramelo is led by actor Rafael Vitti, who plays the headstrong chef Pedro, and the canine actor Amendoim, who portrays the lovable stray mutt. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Arianne Botelho as the dog rescuer Camila, Kelzy Ecard as Pedro's mother, Neide and Bruno Vinicius as Léo, a fellow cancer patient. Other supporting roles are played by Ademara, Noemia Oliveira, Carolina Ferraz and Cristina Pereira. Additionally, renowned chef Paola Carosella makes a special appearance as a food critic.

What begins as a slightly annoyed shooing develops into a life-altering bond as Caramelo's unwavering spirit helps Pedro discover fear, hope, and the messy beauty of human connection. Filmed on location, the film's authentic São Paulo helps pair a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score with praise for its heartfelt mix of humor, grief and resilience.

Caramelo: Complete list of cast and characters

Rafael Vitti as Pedro : The ambitious chef whose diagnosis shakes his carefully planned life. Vitti, known for Gabriel and the Mountain, delivers a grounded, emotional performance.

: The ambitious chef whose diagnosis shakes his carefully planned life. Vitti, known for Gabriel and the Mountain, delivers a grounded, emotional performance. Amendoim as Caramelo: The caramel-coated stray dog, embodying Brazil’s vira-lata spirit. Trained by Luis Estrelas and Mike Miliotti, this pup’s natural charm steals the show.

Supporting roles-

Arianne Botelho as Camila

Noemia Oliveira as Luciana

Ademara as Paula

Kelzy Ecard as Neide

Bruno Vinícius as Léo

Roger Gobeth as Ivan

Wes Machado as Funcionário Restaurante Beira de Estrada

Olívia Araújo

Diego Freitas as Garçom

Cristina Pereira as Dona Zélia

Carolina Ferraz as Martha

Paola Carosella as Laura

Caramelo is available to stream on Netflix worldwide with subtitles and dubs in multiple languages.

