Netflix's Caramelo: Complete list of cast and characters explored

From Rafael Vitti to Amendoim the dog, meet the full Caramelo cast behind Netflix’s new heartfelt Brazilian hit released on October 8, 2025.
posted by Sinthya Banik
Wednesday 10/15/2025 at 4:05AM EDT
  • Caramelo via @netflixbrasil
    Caramelo, a Brazilian drama, premiered on Netflix on October 8, 2025, capturing hearts with its raw and relatable storytelling. Directed by Diego Freitas, whose work on Beyond the Universe showcased his skill for emotional narratives, the film is co-written by Freitas, Rod Azevedo, Vitor Brandt, Carolina Castro and Marcelo Saback.

    Set in São Paulo’s vibrant streets, this 105-minute feature delves into the life of Pedro, a talented young chef on the verge of a career-defining moment: leading a high-end restaurant that blends Brazil’s culinary roots with modern flair. His world turns upside down with a cerebral glioma diagnosis, a brain tumour that forces him to confront his mortality. Amid this chaos, a scrappy caramel coloured stray dog named Caramelo, a nod to Brazil’s beloved vira-lata mutts, wanders into his kitchen.

    The cast of the 2025 Netflix film Caramelo is led by actor Rafael Vitti, who plays the headstrong chef Pedro, and the canine actor Amendoim, who portrays the lovable stray mutt. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including Arianne Botelho as the dog rescuer Camila, Kelzy Ecard as Pedro's mother, Neide and Bruno Vinicius as Léo, a fellow cancer patient. Other supporting roles are played by Ademara, Noemia Oliveira, Carolina Ferraz and Cristina Pereira. Additionally, renowned chef Paola Carosella makes a special appearance as a food critic.

    Caramelo via Netflix

    What begins as a slightly annoyed shooing develops into a life-altering bond as Caramelo's unwavering spirit helps Pedro discover fear, hope, and the messy beauty of human connection. Filmed on location, the film's authentic São Paulo helps pair a 95 percent Rotten Tomatoes audience score with praise for its heartfelt mix of humor, grief and resilience.

    Caramelo: Complete list of cast and characters  

    • Rafael Vitti as Pedro: The ambitious chef whose diagnosis shakes his carefully planned life. Vitti, known for Gabriel and the Mountain, delivers a grounded, emotional performance.
    • Amendoim as Caramelo: The caramel-coated stray dog, embodying Brazil’s vira-lata spirit. Trained by Luis Estrelas and Mike Miliotti, this pup’s natural charm steals the show.

    Supporting roles-

    • Arianne Botelho as Camila
    • Noemia Oliveira as  Luciana
    • Ademara as Paula
    • Kelzy Ecard as Neide
    • Bruno Vinícius as Léo
    • Roger Gobeth as Ivan
    • Wes Machado as Funcionário Restaurante Beira de Estrada
    • Olívia Araújo 
    • Diego Freitas as Garçom
    • Cristina Pereira as Dona Zélia
    •  Carolina Ferraz as Martha 
    • Paola Carosella as Laura

    Caramelo is available to stream on Netflix worldwide with subtitles and dubs in multiple languages. 

