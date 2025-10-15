"I can barely breathe": Love Is Blind's Madison crashes out after Joe breaks up with her

Joe from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 couple Madison and Joe have reached the end of the road, with their relationship at a point of no return.

In epiode 11, titled Don't Go Breaking My Heart, released on October 15, 2025, Joe ended things with Madison.

His reasons were that he was not prepared for marriage and that Madison was not his "person.".

The breakup made Madison feel miserable as she crashed out, saying:



“I can barely breathe. This is more than just a breakup. This is ending an engagement. This is ending a life that we were starting together.”



Although things did not work out between the two of them, she was glad she got to explore the experiment with him.

Their relationship hit the breaking point in episode 10, when Joe ran away from the tux fitting, feeling overwhelmed about his impending wedding.

Everythng fell apart from there, once.Joe realized he was not ready to start a family and that Madison was not the one for him.

Joe clearly told Madison about his state of mind, and that he would say no to her at the altar if they drag things out.

Love Is Blind star Joe says that the tux fitting was his breaking point







Joe faced an upset Madison when he arrived at the apartment to pick up his clothes.

The first thing she asked him was why he let her try on wedding dresses when he was unsure himself.

He explained that the tux fitting was his “breaking point." It was right then that he realized where he stood and what he wanted for himself.

Madison sought a more detailed answer, which Joe struggled to provide. When she asked him if it was something about her that was not working out, he replied, “I don’t know.”

Upon hearing that, Madison said:



“It is interesting to me that this is on the heels of us running into all the singles.”



Consequently, she asked Joe if he was interested in pursuing another woman from the experiment, to which he replied that he was not.

Shortly after, Madison broke down in tears, saying that the breakup “sucked” and that she could not envision herself living without him.

The Love Is Blind star then asked Joe if their relationship would have lasted if they met on the outside, to which Joe replied:



“I feel like we probably made it a lot farther than we would’ve in real life.”



Unable to get a solid reason for his decision to end things, Madison started to cry, blaming him for ending things with her and breaking her heart.

All Joe could offer at that point in time was an apology, which Madison was not particularly happy with.

She expected him to hug her or comfort her, but he did not. Consequently, she left the conversation and prepared to pick up her belongings.

How did Joe react to his breakup?

While speaking to the Love Is Blind cameras, Joe admitted feeling “relieved” after his breakup.



“Like a weight is off my shoulders,” he added.



Although he participated in the show to find his ideal match, the pressure and overwhelming feeling of a wedding, children, and a family got to him.

As a result, he broke up with Madison, who struggled to process the turn of events.

Although “angry” with him, she thanked him for being by her side during their time on the show.

As soon as Joe left the apartment, Madison fell to the ground and started crying.

Stay tuned for more updates.