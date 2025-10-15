5 Halloween nail ideas to nail the 2025 spooky season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) Violet Chachki, Heidi Klum and Gottmik attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger, Mattel, and Prime Video at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween)

Halloween 2025 is coming with the opportunity to showcase different styles and costumes. As you rock your favourite ghost, vampire, or monster costume, your nails can be the perfect accessory to complement your overall outfit. It might feature spider web designs, pumpkins, ghost faces, or even cute glitter and pink.

Why settle for boring nail designs for Halloween when there might be a cute option? You can design your nails in different ways regardless of length for a mix of fun, haunted, creepy and stylish.

Character-inspired nails are also great picks for the season. You could also incorporate glow-in-the-dark polish and chrome designs for added fun. Check out some of our recommendations below.

Crystal Ball design, Blood Drip and 3 other nail designs to try out this Halloween

1) Crystal Ball design

Crystal ball nails are not so popular compared to Casper, the ghost and spider web-inspired designs, but their brilliant mix of purple and pink or purple and good looks is gorgeous against different skin tones.

Crystal ball nails are fashioned after the sphere crystal glasses used in fortune-telling.

Adding subtle glitter or decorative stones can spice up your design. What’s more, you can wear them regularly and still slay.

2) Blood Drip nails

Blood-dripping nails snag attention and complement any Halloween outfit. The design is not limited to red nail polish. You can play around with other bright colours depending on your style.

Keep the polish drip thin and evenly spread to get the maximum effect from your nails. They’ll look great on either Stiletto, coffin, or almond-shaped nails.

Slasher movie fans might enjoy wearing this a little too much.

3) Pumpkin Magic

Bright and colourful nail enthusiasts can be inspired by the pumpkin, one of the most popular Halloween decorations and props. Orange-colored nails will pair well with a dark outfit and makeup.

You can leave the nails plain or draw cute Halloween illustrations for a more stylish look!

4) Casper the Ghost

Nothing says Halloween than a clean ghost face design on the fingers.

These nails are very popular during the Halloween season, and for good reason. They express the elements of the season and strike a balance between creepy and fashionable. Ghostface nails are typically white and black, but who says you can’t use brighter colours to stand out?

5) Skeleton nails

Another tested and trusted design for the creepy Holiday is the Skeleton nail. Yours can feature white spooky skulls against black polish, or you can add a pop of colour to suit your personality.

A mix of jewels and stones can enhance the look even more. There are multiple Skeleton nail designs to explore online!

Other nail designs to explore for Halloween 2025 include the snake print, Gothic romance, matte black, Scarlett red, Batman or Batwoman, spider web, and patchwork.