Nancy and Sam’s nominations take unexpected turn in Big Brother UK’s fake eviction plan

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK’s latest episode featured a surprise twist that changed the direction of the week’s eviction process. During Tuesday’s episode, the housemates took turns in the Diary Room to nominate two people for eviction.

By the end of the session, Nancy and Sam had received the highest number of nominations, putting them both at risk of leaving the house.

Nancy received seven nominations from Cameron, Feyisola, Jenny, Marcus, Richard, Teja, and Zelah. Sam received four nominations from Elsa, Jenny, Marcus, and Tate.

As soon as the nominations were announced, emotions ran high in the house.

Sam and Nancy had a private talk about their friendship and the uncertainty of the week ahead.

“It’s so stupid because we knew it was coming,” Sam said. Nancy replied, “Whatever happens, I feel like I’ve won in life, because I found you.”

While the two reflected on their time together, viewers were shown a preview of an unexpected twist.

The public vote this week is not for an eviction, as the housemates believe. Instead, the chosen housemate will move to a secret room where two former housemates will return.

This development will create new challenges and strategies once it is revealed later in the week.

Nominations and reactions in Big Brother UK

The October 14 episode followed the usual nomination format. Each housemate entered the Diary Room to give two names.

The reasons given varied, with some players mentioning behavior and communication issues.

Several housemates nominated Sam for using code names when speaking about others. Nancy’s name came up for being “not humble or apologetic enough.” These reasons reflected ongoing tensions inside the house.

When the nominations were announced, the atmosphere changed. Sam and Nancy were visibly emotional. Sam said to Nancy, “Whoever gets through can survive without the other one.”

Nancy responded, “We’ve done our best, and that’s all that matters.”

The conversation showed how close they had become during their time in the competition.

After the nominations, the other housemates discussed how the results might affect the next few days.

Some expressed surprise that Nancy had received so many votes, while others said the decision reflected the group’s recent disagreements.

The episode ended with both nominated housemates preparing for what they believed would be a real eviction.

Viewers at home, however, knew that a major twist was about to take place, changing the meaning of the entire vote.

The Secret Room twist in Big Brother UK

The twist was revealed to viewers through a clip from Big Brother: Late & Live.

Hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best explained that the public would not be voting to remove a contestant this week. AJ said,

“On Monday, nominations will take place as normal, and the nominated housemates will face the public vote, but what they don’t know is that you at home won’t be voting for an eviction.”

Will added,

“You will be voting to pick one of the nominated housemates to be fake evicted and secretly whisked away to a secret room.”

The housemate chosen will not leave the game but will move to another area of the house. There, they will join two returning former contestants.

The three will watch the rest of the group through hidden cameras and complete secret tasks. After a short time, they will rejoin the main house with information and new challenges.

This plan follows last week’s announcement that former housemates would return later in the season.

The secret room twist adds another step to that reveal, keeping both the contestants and the audience uncertain about what will happen next.

The live show on Friday will confirm which housemate enters the secret room.

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX from Sunday to Friday, followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live.

