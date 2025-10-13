Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates battle for immunity in high-stakes EyeDeal Mini Mart auction

Big Brother UK host AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired on Monday, 13 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

In this episode, the housemates faced another challenge inside the EyeDeal Mini Mart, where they once again had a chance to spend their eye currency. Big Brother announced that the shop had been restocked with new items, luxuries, and surprises.

However, Richard, Nancy, and Sam were told they could not take part because they had zero eyes.

The main twist of the day came when Big Brother introduced an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free deal for an “Immunity Pass.”

The pass offered two weeks of safety from eviction, but only the highest bidder could win. Each housemate had to write down how many eyes they wanted to spend secretly.

Throughout the episode, some housemates focused on strategy and saving their eyes, while others chose to spend freely on treats and comforts.

Tensions carried over from earlier disagreements, showing how competition for power and safety affected relationships inside the house.

The episode also featured a lighter moment between Marcus and Elsa, whose developing connection stood out against the day’s rivalry and conflict.

EyeDeal Mini Mart returned with a twist in Big Brother UK

Big Brother gathered the housemates in the living area and said,

“Housemates, today you will have another opportunity to spend your eye currency in the EyeDeal Mini Mart.”

The shop had been restocked with a new range of goods and temptations. Caroline told Richard, “You took my last two balls when you sneaked on me,” to which Richard replied, “Hey?” and later admitted, “Yeah, so?”

Big Brother then revealed the new “Immunity Pass” offer, saying, “If you buy this deal, you get not one but two weeks’ immunity from eviction.”

The pass could only be won by the highest bidder, creating a quiet but tense competition among the players. Each housemate wrote down their chosen bid and placed it in the box.

While some debated strategy, others reflected on recent betrayals. Caroline muttered under her breath, “Don’t f**k with the Monk,” still upset about earlier events.

Conversations in the garden and kitchen revealed mixed feelings about whether immunity should go to those who had already caused tension.

The segment ended with everyone waiting to find out who had secured the Immunity Pass and how it would influence the next nominations.

Tensions and relationships in the Big Brother UK house

Elsewhere, Jenny kept her distance from Nancy and Sam. Speaking to Cameron, she said,

“Just don’t want nothing to do with them… it’s her birthday today, I ain’t singing happy birthday to her.” Later, she told her friends, “I spoke to Sam. He basically said he’s a people pleaser and didn’t mean it.”

Jenny also shared her talk with Nancy, saying, “She said she wanted to tell me she thinks I’m ingenuine, to bring us closer together.” Jenny added, “I’m gonna take it as a compliment that you think I’m fake because my personality is so great.”

Her comments suggested that while she was willing to move on from Sam, her trust in Nancy remained low.

Meanwhile, Marcus and Elsa enjoyed a dinner in the garden, a reward Marcus had bought in the Mini Mart.

However, because Tate had purchased a jail pass for Marcus, he had to dine from inside his cell. Caroline visited them briefly and asked, “Is it gorgeous?”

Elsa replied, “It’s lovely,” while Marcus said, “It’s the best date I’ve ever been on.”

Later, he told Elsa, “Honestly, let’s be serious for a second… where does my aura stand?” The dinner highlighted their growing connection, showing that even with limited freedom, housemates continued to form strong bonds.

Big Brother UK continues to air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 p.m., with more surprises, emotional conversations, and strategic twists expected in the days ahead.

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.