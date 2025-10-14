Married at First Sight UK’s Dean hits the gym after Sarah's fat-shaming and explains his true motivation

Dean from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Dean Vary, a participant on Married at First Sight UK, has addressed his recent weight loss following comments from his wife, Sarah Gillanders.

Dean explained his fitness journey and the reasons for his transformation after the audience noticed his weight loss.

To make the point that he is not working out because people are criticising him, on his TikTok page, he mentioned that his fitness plan is primarily for his own health. He explained,

"I am doing it just because I'm really enjoying life and I want to be here longer. So I'm trying to be as healthy as I can be."

He also noted that a workout program was provided by someone connected to the show and shared insights into his gym activities.

Married at First Sight UK's Dean Vary shares gym routine and motivation following Sarah’s fat-shaming comments

Sarah’s comments and public reaction

During Married at First Sight UK, Sarah made statements about Dean’s appearance that attracted attention.

She referred to him as a "care bear" and said he would need to "lose weight and get some tattoos" to be attractive to her.

These remarks were discussed by experts, viewers, and Dean's friends. Dean responded to the comments in the TikTok video, acknowledging support from fans:

"A lot of you are saying don’t change, be who you are and stay true to yourself."

He described the experience as "tricky to watch" but noted that the support he received has helped to put a smile on his face.

Dean’s gym routine and approach

Dean provided details of his exercise regimen in a social media video. He demonstrated exercises including bench presses and lat pulldowns, emphasizing that the focus is on becoming lean rather than increasing muscle size:

"But it's not about the weights because I'm not working out to get bigger. I'm working out to kind of get lean – leaner I guess."

He further talked about ending his workouts with 15 minutes in the steam room.

Dean verified that the reason for his exercise was his personal well-being, saying that he is "doing it for all the right reasons this time."

He indicated that the program he followed was provided by a colleague on Married at First Sight UK and asked viewers to guess who filmed his session.

Dean’s response to public support

After Sarah's comment was aired, Dean thanked the online support that he received.

He emphasized the importance of staying positive and maintaining his personal approach, stating that he would rather be a "care bear" than a bad boy.

Dean said that even though he has been criticized, he will definitely not change his personality or behavior.

He pointed out that he is very much committed to being himself while acknowledging the support from fans.

He also shared a personal message his grandfather gave him, saying,

"Life at life before life laughs at you. That’s what my granddad always used to say."

Dean clearly explained to the public that he works out for the sake of his health and that he enjoys it. Through these posts, he intends to shut down the criticism.

Consequently, he has kept on sharing content from his workouts while observing MAFS UK regulations on the confidentiality of his personal relationship.

Meanwhile, Sarah has posted parts of their trip to the Maldives, highlighting instances of rest and engagement, and dealing with critics by posting messages for her supporters and responding to trolls.

Stay tuned for more updates.