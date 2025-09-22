"This one is for the trolls": Married at First Sight UK star Sarah hits back after backlash over Dean wedding drama

Sarah from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Instagram/@sarahgillanders_x)

Married at First Sight UK returned to screens with a new season on September 21, 2025.

It saw the first two couples enter the experiment and get wed. Among the pairs was Sarah and Dean, who got off to a rocky start as they attempted to get to know one another.

Sarah, a 31-year-old recruitment consultant from Aberdeen, joined the show to find her perfect match. Dean, also 31, was a team-building host from Feltham, participating in hopes of experiencing true love.

However, their journey took a turn sooner than expected. While Dean was on a high, satisfied with his match, Sarah was not.

She clarified that Dean was not her “type” and that she was neither attracted to his appearance nor his personality.

Sarah faced massive criticism from fans for her opinions on Dean, as she described him as “too much” and “over the top.”

Sarah made it clear that her type was someone with tattoos, who looked like they were a convict.

Dean was the opposite, and Sarah was not pleased with that. She consistently complained about his romantic gestures and lack of tattoos.

She even told cameras that looking at Dean did not make her want to “rip his clothes off.”

On September 22, 2025, following the backlash, Sarah shared an Instagram Story, saying:



“This one is for the trolls…” with an additional quote that read, “So many people inspire me to be nothing like them.”



Married at First Sight UK: Dean thanks fans for their love and support after the premiere







While fans called out Sarah’s attitude, they sympathized with Dean, claiming he deserved someone better than her, someone who would love him for who he was, regardless of his appearance.

Shortly after the premiere, Dean shared an Instagram Story in which he expressed his gratitude to viewers for their kindness.



“Hey, I know it’s super late, but I just wanted to reach out and say thank you to everyone for all the overwhelming love and support from so many of you,” he said.



Dean also addressed his wedding rap, admitting “it was a bit cringy.” But at the same time, he mentioned that he was “just a cringy guy.”



“I’m just being myself,” he said.



The Married at First Sight UK star assured fans there would be more to unpack later in the series, as “loads of things” would change.

That said, he requested viewers to stay tuned and let him know what they thought of his journey.

Married at First Sight UK star Sarah describes her usual type as a “walking red flag”

Sarah participated in the show to find her life partner and experience her love story. Having had traumatic relationships in the past, she hoped to find someone who respected her.

Reflecting on her usual type, Sarah said:



“My usual type of guy would be referred to by my friends as a walking red flag. I just love a bad boy.”



But at the same time, she admitted that such relationships failed to work out for her.

While speaking to the Married at First Sight UK cameras, Sarah revealed that all her ex-partners were “super toxic” and had either cheated on her or ghosted her.

One relationship, in particular, was detrimental to her well-being. She recalled that the “controlling” ex wedged a gap between her and her family, and turned her into someone she was not.

Having experienced such unpleasant relationships, Sarah was prepared to meet someone who exceeded her expectations.

All she wanted was a man who was a bit of a “joker” and had “a big heart.” Sarah stated that she would not mind if the person did not have the appearance she went for.

However, the story unfolded differently. Sarah was put off by Dean’s romantic gestures as well as his appearance, complaining about how he had no tattoos.

The preview of episode 2 even showed Sarah telling Dean that she had never dated anyone “bigger” than him.

Viewers will have to tune in to see if Sarah can overcome her initial hesitation or if she will call things off with Dean.

Stay tuned for more updates.