"It is tricky to watch" - Married At First Sight UK star Dean Vary opens up on wife Sarah's hurtful comments during a dinner party

Dean Vary from Married At First Sight UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@vary_dean)

Married at First Sight UK 2025 participant Dean Vary has acknowledged the difficulty of revisiting his wife Sarah’s remarks during a recent dinner party episode. In a TikTok video posted on October 1, 2025, Dean admitted,

“I can’t lie, yesterday was a tricky one; it was tricky to watch, but your love and support has been very well received, and it has helped to put a smile on my face.”

His statement followed broadcast scenes where Sarah openly expressed a lack of attraction to him in front of fellow cast members.

Dean Vary responds after Sarah’s dinner party remarks on Married at First Sight UK

Dean and Sarah’s match

Dean, 31, from Feltham, works as a team building host, while Sarah, also 31, from Aberdeen, is a recruitment consultant.

The pair were matched at the start of the current Married At First Sight UK series.

Despite the match, Sarah has made clear throughout the experiment that she does not feel a romantic attraction to Dean.

At the dinner party, she commented that she “didn’t fancy” him and suggested he would need to “get tattoos and lose some weight” for a spark to exist.

She also described his singing and rapping as “over the top” when speaking to other participants.

The experts on the show later told Sarah that these actions were “disrespectful” since she made such remarks behind Dean’s back.

She apologised to him during the following Commitment Ceremony. Dean later explained off-camera,

“Hearing that Sarah has been disrespecting me has caught me off guard, that is probably my biggest red flag. It does hurt me.”

Dean addresses the dinner party comments

Following the episode’s broadcast, Dean chose to speak publicly for the first time. In his TikTok video, he thanked viewers for their messages, noting that many had encouraged him not to change and to stay true to himself.

He admitted that rewatching the comments was difficult, but added that the "support" he received had helped lift his spirits.

Dean explained that he tries to maintain a positive outlook most of the time, even though it is not always possible.

He ended his message by recalling a phrase from his grandfather, saying that “life laughs at you” if you do not approach it with the right mindset.

He also added:

“I’d much rather be a care bear than a bad boy any day of the week, so don’t worry I won’t go changing who I am, and thank you once again for all the kindness and the love.”

Sarah’s apology and response

Sarah addressed her comments during the Commitment Ceremony after being called out by the experts.

She explained to Dean and the group that it was "really hard to hear what Paul had to say," and added that she had apologised and was sorry, clarifying that it was not who she was.

She admitted the remarks were not intended to be malicious, explaining,

“Maybe if I did have that spark, I wouldn’t have said anything like that. But there’s not the spark there so that was the only reason why I said it. I haven’t meant it maliciously at all.”

Off-screen, Sarah became emotional and left the room in tears, expressing that she was "sorry" and that it was not who she was.

On social media, she posted photos from their honeymoon in the Maldives, explaining that television focused on the drama while the reality was “fun, drinks & a lot of laughs.”

Dean replied to her post, noting that she did laugh at his jokes at times.

Despite the conflict, the couple agreed to remain in the experiment. Paul, one of the experts, reminded the group that such behaviour would be addressed if repeated.

