"What the hell?": Married at First Sight UK star Sarah left stunned as Dean starts rapping his vows

Sarah from Married at First Sight UK (Image via Instagram/@sarahgillanders_x)

Married at First Sight UK Season 10 premiered on September 21, 2025, featuring Sarah and Dean’s wedding.

Unlike typical ceremonies, the couple’s wedding had one exclusive element, which was Dean’s impromptu musical moment, where he surprised his bride by rapping his vows to her.

It was his way of making her laugh and showcasing his knack for singing.

While he thought that he had impressed Sarah and her family by embarking on that unusual route, Sarah thought otherwise.

As soon as Dean started to rap, she told the cameras:



“Oh, God. Oh, God. Like, what the hell? He is just over the top. That’s put me right off.”



The Married at First Sight UK star added that the rap made her “a bit overwhelmed,” as it was not something that she had envisioned.

Dean, on the other hand, was oblivious to her actual feelings.

So, when he saw her join in on his “big rap,” he felt ecstatic. According to him, Sarah had passed the “vibe check,” and with that, he concluded that she was his “type of lady.”

But for Sarah, Dean was not her “typical type.” While speaking to the cameras, she confirmed that she was not attracted to him at all.

Married at First Sight UK star Dean surprises Sarah with another performance at the reception







While introducing himself to the cameras, Dean, a 31-year-old team-building host, stated that he loved making people smile.

As a result, he rapped his vows to Sarah in order to ease the tense moment. But his actions were not appreciated. Neither Sarah nor her friends liked what they heard.

The cameras captured them whispering amongst each other and making faces of disapproval.

As it turned out, Sarah was not as romantic as Dean and did not appreciate such grand gestures. What seemed fun to Dean gave Sarah the ick.

However, the rap was not the end of it all. Later during the wedding reception, Dean took center stage to paint a picture of what he thought love was supposed to look like.

He then began singing a song that highlighted an ideal married life and his expectations from their relationship.

Sarah was not happy with him singing before everyone once again. She expressed her frustration, saying:



“It’s a little bit weird, and a little bit awkward. I’m not an over-romantic person at all, and anything over the top does put me off. I don’t know how to react to that.”



She confessed that the song was a “bit much” for her and added that it was “too much too soon.” On the contrary, Sarah’s father opined that the song was a “really nice touch.”

Later, during a chat with her bridesmaids, Sarah admitted that she was not doing alright and that she was “struggling a little bit.”

While Dean promised Sarah’s father that he would take care of her and protect her, Sarah confided in her bridesmaids that the song was “a lot.” She confirmed that it gave her “the ick.”

With that, she stated that she saw Dean more as a friend than a husband. Although she appreciated him as a person, she mentioned that she was not attracted to him whatsoever.

However, Sarah’s father asked her not to jump to conclusions and to give Dean a fair chance because he seemed to be a kind-hearted person.

While Sarah was pleased to hear that Dean had her father’s seal of approval, she was not sure about building a future with him.

She reiterated that she saw Dean as a friend, and while that was a good thing, she noted that she had not participated in the experiment to make friends.

Consequently, she became emotional, worried that their relationship would only go downhill and that she would never be able to feel a spark with him.

Stay tuned for more updates.