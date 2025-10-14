Birthday backlash as Jenny declines to celebrate Nancy’s big day in Big Brother UK

Big Brother UK hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK aired on Monday, 13 October 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

In this episode, tensions continued to affect the mood inside the house as housemates prepared to mark Nancy’s birthday. While some tried to maintain a positive atmosphere, not everyone was willing to take part in the celebrations.

Jenny made it clear that she did not want to join in, saying she wanted to keep her distance after recent disagreements.

Earlier in the week, Jenny had clashed with Nancy and Sam over comments made about her character.

The issue had not been fully resolved, leading to awkward moments during the day. Despite the festive setting, the mood was divided between those who wanted to celebrate and those who preferred to stay out of it.

The episode also revisited the results of the EyeDeal Mini Mart challenge, which had given the housemates a chance to spend their eye currency.

Alongside the fallout from that task, the house continued to show signs of separation between different groups.

Jenny distanced herself from Nancy and Sam in Big Brother UK

The episode showed Jenny talking to Cameron about the ongoing situation with Nancy and Sam. Cameron asked,

“Has the dust settled on life?” Jenny replied, “Just don’t want nothing to do with them… it’s her birthday today, I ain’t singing happy birthday to her.” Cameron suggested, “If there’s a cake though, have the cake,” but Jenny responded, “She can stick her cake up her hole.”

Jenny later explained her feelings to Elsa, Feyisola, Tej, and Zelah.

She said she had spoken with Sam, who admitted he had handled things poorly. “He basically said, ‘Honestly, I’m a people pleaser,’”

Jenny recalled. “He said he didn’t mean it and he needs to think more.

He goes through life just agreeing with things to make life easier.” Jenny accepted Sam’s explanation, saying she could move past it.

However, her conversation with Nancy was less straightforward.

“She said she was gonna speak to me about it but didn’t have time,” Jenny told the group. “Then she said, ‘I think you’re ingenuine,’ to bring us closer together.”

Jenny added, “I’m gonna take it as a compliment that you think I’m fake because my personality is so great.”

The exchange highlighted how tension from previous arguments still influenced the house dynamic.

While other housemates tried to calm the situation, Jenny kept her distance, saying she preferred to avoid further conflict.

EyeDeal Mini Mart and shifting dynamics in Big Brother UK

Elsewhere in the episode, Big Brother gathered the housemates in the living area for another EyeDeal Mini Mart event. The shop had been restocked with new items, luxuries, and temptations.

Caroline confronted Richard about a past disagreement, saying,

“You took my last two balls when you sneaked on me.” Richard replied, “Hey?” and later admitted, “Yeah, so?”

The exchange caused further discussion among the group. Big Brother then introduced a special offer, saying, “If you buy this deal, you get not one but two weeks’ immunity from eviction.”

The immunity pass was only available to the highest bidder, adding a competitive element to the task.

One by one, the housemates entered the shop to place their secret bids. Caroline muttered under her breath, “Don’t f**k with the Monk,” after reflecting on her earlier disagreement.

As the bidding ended, questions remained about who had secured the pass and how it might influence the next eviction.

Later, Marcus and Elsa were seen in the garden enjoying a dinner for two that Marcus had purchased in the Mini Mart.

The day’s events showed both tension and connection among the housemates. While conflict continued between some, others formed closer bonds despite the pressure of the game.

Big Brother UK continued to air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9 p.m.

