When will Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Nick Lachey from Love Is Blind (Image via Getty)

The reunion of Season 9 of Love Is Blind is scheduled to premiere on October 29, 2025, one week after the season finale. Netflix has confirmed the date, and the reunion will air on 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Tudum states that the reunion special will feature the Denver cast and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, reflecting on their journeys, as well as unresolved tension, and providing updates from each couple.

Love Is Blind season 9 Reunion: What to expect







Netflix's Season 9 of Love Is Blind premiered on October 1, 2025, and the singles of Denver participated in the dating experiment. They have followed their paths of initial discussion in the pod into emotional interactions through weekly-released episodes.

The reunion reunites the Denver cast and sits them down, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who will discuss the most discussed moments. The audience is likely to see candid chats, relationship updates, and maybe even a few twists.

Five main couples are expected to take center stage:



Kalybriah & Edmond



Ali & Anton



Nick & Annie



Madison & Joe



Jordan & Megan



The audience wonders about the relationships that remain unknown, like Patrick and Kacie's, as well as the relationship between the storylines of Joe and Nick.

The reunion follows the usual series structure to cover the period since the cameras were switched off.

In promotional posts, Netflix teased:



“We couldn’t take another blindside this season. See it all unfold at the Love Is Blind: Season 9 reunion.”



In the Instagram promo, Vanessa arrives only to discover Nick “won’t be joining [her],” prompting a quip:



“I know I didn’t just get ghosted by my husband.”



More details on the Love Is Blind Season 9 Reunion

The reunion is also available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The episodes usually premiere at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on Wednesday, and the reunion aired only a week after the season finale on October 22.

At the conclusion of the season, the reunion will be crucial in revealing which relationships will stand the test of time and which might have failed elsewhere outside the pods.

Netflix assures that the reunion is intended to provide the audience with closure and revelations about the cast's lives.

Love Is Blind is one of the staples of reality dating shows, and the reunion of Season 9 will be an unmissable event that will be a priority amongst the audience.

Love Is Blind Season 9 - Journey to the reunion

Season 9 moved the pods to Denver, Colorado, as revealed during the Season 8 reunion. The Denver scene was hinted at through the use of a football pass symbolically being passed between a Vikings player and a Broncos player.

It started on October 1, 2025, and featured 32 singles aged between 27 and 41, who worked in various fields, including nursing, real estate, finance and design.

Throughout the season, five engaged couples emerged from the pods and went on a couples’ retreat before testing their relationships in real life.

One of the most dramatic narratives involved Patrick Suzuki and Kacie McIntosh. After the pods, Kacie second-guessed the relationship, citing a lack of physical attraction and later left the engagement.

Other couples navigated arguments, doubts and growing pains, all of which the reunion will revisit under the Lacheys’ moderation.

Stay tuned for more updates!