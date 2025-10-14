YouTuber Tectone jokingly compares HasanAbi’s dog to the Israel hostages, calling on Trump to "free" the animal amid shock collar drama

Tectone called HasanAbi a liar, (Photo via Instagram/@hasandpiker)

YouTuber Tectone has become one of the recent figures to react to the ongoing shock collar controversy of HasanAbi. On October 13, he took to X, and uploaded a tweet comparing Hasan's pet dog Kaya to the Israeli hostages who were recently freed from Gaza, after President Donald Trump and other world leaders signed a peace treaty in Egypt.

The tweet that Tectone posted included a photo of Kaya, and it read,

"Trump, there's one final hostage you forgot to free…"

As seen in the tweet, Tectone urged President Trump to rescue the dog. The tweet has gained attention on social media and garnered more than 195K views as well as over 21K likes since the time it was uploaded. The comment section under the tweet has been quite amusing as well.

Netizens went all out and shared a few AI-generated clips, in which Kaya could be seen playfully pouncing into the President's lap. In another similar one, Kaya walked up to Trump then told Hasan that he was "rescuing the dog" from the streamer. Many other tweets included netizens urging to "free Kaya."

As of now, HasanAbi has been facing immense scrutiny after the allegations surfaced. Not just from netizens, many content creators and streamers have also bashed him.

"Lie again like you always do" - Tectone wrote in another tweet addressing HasanAbi on the ongoing shock collar drama

The tweet in which Tectone jokingly urged President Donald Trump to "free" Kaya, was not the only one in which he shared his reaction on the incident. On October 13, hours after the tweet, he posted another one on X, formerly known as Twitter. In this one, Tectone ended up calling HasanAbi a liar and claimed that "truth never favors you."

Tectone is one of the critics who believes that Hasan had been lying about the shock collar. He implied that the streamer had in fact used one on his dog, Kaya. In the tweet, Tectone wrote,

"Go ahead Hasan. Lie. Lie again like you always do. Why do you think the truth never favors you Hasan. It's because you are a disingenuous rat f*ck piece of sh*t liar. Oh and guess what, it's about to get way worse for you sooner than you think."

The tweet was in response to a screenshot from a clip in which HasanAbi seemingly moved a remote out of the frame. According to netizens, it was speculated that the remote was actually meant to operate the shock collar. The tweet by Tectone has garnered more than 175K views as well as over 14.5K likes.

While some creators seemingly tried to defend Hasan, others were convinced that he was at fault. Hasan, however, denied any wrongdoing in this matter. He even called his dog Kaya the most spoiled dog in the world as well as the most well-behaved one.

As far as Tectone's tweet involving Trump is concerned, it was made around the time that a third ceasefire came into effect from October 10, 2025. Both Israel and Hamas have reportedly expressed agreement to a US-backed peace plan.