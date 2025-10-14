Aaron Spencer GoFundMe deleted as Arkansas dad accused of killing daughter’s attacker runs for sheriff

Aaron Spencer was charged with the second-degree murder of Michael Fosler (Image via Facebook/Heather Spencer)

Aaron Spencer is running for Lonoke County, a year after he was arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Fosler. The Arkansas native, who has been charged with second-degree murder, reportedly fatally shot Fosler, his daughter’s alleged abuser.

The Spencer Family launched GoFundMe campaigns for Aaron’s legal aid, but the crowdfunding platform disabled the fundraisers multiple times. A GoFundMe spokesperson explained the reason behind the shutdown:

“Any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded.”

As of October 2025, the Aaron Spencer GoFundMe page has been permanently removed from the crowdfunding website. However, the community rallied behind the Arkansas family and has raised more than $81,000 on GiveSendGo. Additionally, Gun Owners of Arkansas also launched a defense fund to help Aaron Spencer last year. The organization stated:

“After conducting research and reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident involving Mr. Aaron Spencer, Gun Owners of Arkansas has concluded that he was justified in his actions under Arkansas Self Defense Law, despite being preliminarily charged with first-degree murder. We have mobilized our Defense Fund Account to support a fellow gun owner.”

Aaron Spencer was released on October 9, 2024, on a $150,000 bond, according to CNN. However, he was formally charged with second-degree murder and a firearm enhancement in November, according to Justia. Later, the State of Arkansas filed a gag order against the Spencer Family to restrict their out-of-court statements.

The gag order remained in place for several months before the Arkansas Supreme Court lifted it in May 2025. While Spencer’s next court date is scheduled for December, with the trial expected to begin in January 2026, the 37-year-old is running for Lonoke County Sheriff.

Aaron Spencer announces candidacy for Lonoke County Sheriff, proclaims that “it’s about restoring trust”

On Friday, October 10, Aaron Spencer announced on a newly-created Facebook page. The Arkansas father, who is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing the accused abuser of his minor daughter, addressed the Lonoke County residents in a video. He introduced himself and said:

“I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter, when the system failed. I’m also a husband, a combat veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, a contractor, and a farmer. And through my own fight for justice, I have seen first-hand, the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court.”

Aaron Spencer announced:

“I refused to standby, while others face the same failures. That’s why I’m announcing my candidacy to run for Lonoke County Sheriff.”

Aaron Spencer highlighted why he is running for the position of a public official by explaining:

“This campaign isn’t about, it’s about every parent, every neighbour, every family, who deserves to feel the same in their homes and safe in their communities. It’s about restoring trust where the neighbours know law enforcement is on their side and the families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need.”

He addressed the residents and proclaimed that together they can build “a stronger, safer Lonoke County for every family.” Spencer concluded the video by declaring his candidacy for sheriff again.