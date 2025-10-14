Who is Natalie Grabow? 80-year-old NJ woman oldest contender to finish Ironman World Championship

Natalie Grabow #467 of the United States completes the 2025 IRONMAN World Championship Women's Race on October 11, 2025 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

After competing in the Ironman World Championship on October 11 at Kona in Hawaii,

Natalie Grabow has become the oldest woman to finish the demanding triathlon at the age of 80. Finishing the championship in 16 hours, 45 minutes and 26 seconds, Grabow now holds the world record after displacing Cherie Gruenfeld, who was previously the oldest woman to complete the triathlon at age 78, according to a press release by Ironman.

Natalie Grabow is an athlete from Mountain Lakes in New Jersey who used to run. After suffering from an injury, Grabow learned to swim and began competing in Ironman championships in her 60s, as per Triathlete.

Grabow participated in the championship at Kona under conditions of extreme humidity and heat to swim for 2.4 miles, ride a bike for 112 miles and run for 26.2 miles to win in the age group category of W80-84.

About Natalie Grabow’s participation in the Ironman World Championship

Natalie Grabow’s road to the 2025 Ironman World Championship at Kona began in 2006, when she participated in the race for the first time at the same location in 2006. As per Triathlete, Grabow finished the Ironman Maryland in 15 hours and 53 minutes to become the first woman to complete the triathlon in her then-age group category of 75–79, bagging her slot for the World Championship at Kona.

According to The Straits Times, Grabow emphasized that rather than the win, it is the process that counts. Before taking on her record-breaking race at Kona, the triathlete said,

“All of us in sport are competitive and want to do well, but it’s the journey that matters…I’m so lucky to be able to do this, so I race with gratitude.”

Grabow’s attitude has led the veteran athlete to many victories. In the past, the 80-year-old won each triathlon that she participated in, beginning from 2022, apart from one, which was in Kona itself, according to Triathlete. The news outlet revealed that at the time, coming second in the race was a blow to Grabow’s confidence, who said,

“It was my 10th time racing in Kona, and the first time being there without my husband, whose health doesn’t allow him to travel anymore. I had a slow time, and I said goodbye to the island.”

Even so, the triathlete did not shy away from giving the race another go when she got the chance. According to the news outlet, Grabow added,

“But when I qualified at Ironman Maryland last fall, I realized I’d be the oldest ever to compete at the world championships. So I decided to give Kona another go.”

You can do this♥️



Our oldest female athlete Natalie Grabow🇺🇸 about to start her race at the age of 80😤#IMWC #Kona2025 #IRONMANtri pic.twitter.com/vVe8AeeFmI — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) October 11, 2025

Grabow’s coach, Michelle Lake, vouched for the dedication that the New Jersey native brings to her sport. As per Reuters, Lake, while speaking about Grabow’s thought process during training, said,

“She's competitive. She doesn’t just race against her peers – she studies the men in her age group and finds ways to beat them.”

Lake also noted that what keeps Grabow going is the enthusiasm with which she works out and trains. As per The Straits Times, Lake said about Grabow,

“Natalie’s just so resilient…She doesn’t miss workouts. Her training volume is high for her age. She loves long bike rides on the trainer, has mobility routines, and even when I suggest rest, she keeps moving. Watching her passion and dedication is inspiring.”

Before she began her race at Kona, Grabow also highlighted that she prefers to approach her races with a positive attitude.