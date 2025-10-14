Why did Jennifer Aniston choose not to adopt despite facing infertility challenges?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel on September 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

In the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Jennifer Aniston, 56, shared her personal experiences in motherhood and has never considered adoption as an option in her life. Friends star was quite open, she confessed that she was having a hard time getting pregnant after a certain time, she found that she is okay that she does not having a baby, and she is fine with her choice.

Thinking back to her experience, Aniston stressed that there are some areas of starting a family that she cannot control and reminds her that fertility is unpredictable and that one has little control over this kind of issue, as well as personal choice. Her frankness provides a unique insight into her personal life and how she has managed what is expected of them with regards to parenthood.

Jennifer Aniston opens up on wanting a biological child over adoption

Jennifer Aniston was not afraid to discuss her motherhood and told us that she has always wanted to have a child naturally. The actress clarified that although adoption is highly recommended, she always desired to have a child of her own genes. She explained that there were some fleeting moments when she did imagine having children with some people, but said it was only temporary.

In her words:

"But I will say there's a point where it's like out of my control. There's literally nothing I can do about it. When people say, 'But you can adopt,' I don't want to adopt; I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not, whatever that is, I've wanted it."

In retrospect, Aniston said it was an incredibly moving experience, especially when she could not help but face the reality that was not within her means, and she needed to do it. Although the subject is personal and even hard to discuss, she did it honestly, giving fans a glimpse into a deeply intimate side of her life.

