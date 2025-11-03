What is Jennifer Aniston's net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as actress makes relationship with Jim Curtis Instagram official

Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Aniston stands as one of Hollywood's richest and most successful actors. Her net worth is about USD 320 million in 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth .

The star, who shot to global fame in the hit sitcom Friends, still pockets around USD 20 million each year from the show's royalties and residuals.

Her earnings go well beyond TV royalties. Aniston's wealth grows through her real estate deals, brand partnerships, and business investments.

She's teamed up with many global brands over the years, including beauty and lifestyle companies, which boosts her income even more.

From 1997 to 2011, Aniston made about USD 8 million per film, bringing in a total of USD 75 million from movies during this time.

One of her biggest paydays came from the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It, where she earned USD 10 million.

Over the past few years, Aniston has grown her business interests. She started a vegan hair-care brand, which has caught on in the beauty world. The Hollywood Reporter says the brand keeps growing with her fans.

Jennifer Aniston confirms relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston not only caught the eye of people because of her incredible wealth, but she also ensured that she was dating Jim Curtis.

Friends actress posted an emotional birthday note to her partner on Instagram on November 2, 2025, which stirred social media into a commotion.

The post included a black and white image of Aniston and Curtis in an intimate situation. She wrote:

"Happy birthday my love."

The 56-year-old star also added "Cherished" with a heart emoji, marking the first time she acknowledged their relationship. Fans rushed to leave warm wishes and congratulations in the comments.

The post put an end to months of rumors after people first saw the couple together in July 2025. Sources said a mutual friend introduced Aniston to Curtis, a writer and hypnotherapist.

According to PEOPLE, the two began their relationship as friends before developing a romantic connection. A source told the outlet,

“(They are) casually dating and having fun. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work.”

Curtis has since appeared to stand by Aniston whenever she has a public appearance.

In September, he attended the season 4 premiere of The Morning Show, and in August, he attended a dinner with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

In one of the interviews with Entertainment Tonight in September, one of the reporters, named Jim, referred to him as a special guy. When questioned about her love life, Aniston replied that it was very nice.