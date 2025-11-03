Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston: Complete Relationship Timeline Explored as Couple Goes Instagram Official (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are now a couple, starting a fresh phase for the Friends actress. Aniston posted on Instagram to wish Curtis a happy birthday on November 2, 2025. She shared a black-and-white picture of them hugging, with her arms wrapped around him from behind.

The message she wrote confirmed their relationship, thrilling her fans and followers.

The photo, showing their closeness and bond, was the first time Aniston acknowledged she was dating Curtis.

Alongside the image, she wrote:

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️.”

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston relationship timeline

People first noticed Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis together in July 2025. They were on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with Aniston's friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. Sources say that friends introduced the couple to each other, and they grew close over time.

"They are casually dating and having fun," a source told People at the time. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work," the source said, referring to Curtis' career as an author and life coach. "He's very different from anyone she's dated before."

"She's so used to going 100 miles an hour while balancing projects," said the source. "He's helped her turn inward and slow down a bit. He really appreciates and feels proud of everything she's built."

Curtis has more than twenty years of experience in health and wellness. He is an author and hypnotherapist. The bond between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis has been going viral on social media after the FRIENDS alum posted the Instagram picture.

Earlier, Jennifer Aniston shared about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

"I really do hope that someday we can be friends again," Aniston told Vanity Fair in the wake of their split in 2005. "I will love [Brad] for the rest of my life. He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it."

Now, she is starting a new chapter in life.

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston have been spotted at get-togethers and public outings such as The Morning Show season 4 premiere in September 2025. However, they have chosen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.