"I want my own DNA in a little person": Jennifer Aniston gets candid about infertility journey and explains why adoption was never her choice

Jennifer Aniston addressed the headline directly in a new interview, explaining why motherhood did not happen for her and why adoption was never her route. On the October 13, 2025, episode of Armchair Expert, Jennifer Aniston said she always wanted a biological child and added,

“I want my own DNA in a little person,”

acknowledging some might see that as “selfish.” Jennifer Aniston also described the peace that followed accepting infertility after private attempts, including IVF, and the moment doctors told her there was nothing more to do.

That acceptance follows the public arc that began with her November 2022 Allure cover, where Jennifer Aniston disclosed failed IVF rounds, “throwing everything at it,” and wishing she had been told to freeze eggs earlier. As cited in The Guardian report dated July 12, 2016. Jennifer Aniston has also pushed back on a decade of tabloid narratives since her 2016 op ed, summarized contemporaneously as,

“[Women] are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child”

Where Jennifer Aniston said it, the exact wording, and the setting

Jennifer Aniston made the remarks on Armchair Expert with host Dax Shepard and co-host Monica Padman. The episode listing shows October 13, 2025 and runs just over two hours. In that conversation, Jennifer Aniston set out her boundary about adoption and her wish for a biological connection. She stated,

“When people say, ‘But you can adopt,’ I don’t want to adopt. I want my own DNA in a little person. That’s the only way, selfish or not.”

The same report captures Jennifer Aniston explaining the acceptance she has reached, describing the moment clinicians told her she had done all she could and how that finality felt. The appearance context matters for readers who follow Jennifer Aniston’s media record. The episode is a direct primary source, and its timing comes amid fresh press where Jennifer Aniston has been clarifying that the public never knew the full story during the years of speculation.

Inside her fertility journey: 20 years, IVF, and the “ship has sailed”

Jennifer Aniston’s account on the podcast aligns with her on-record timeline. In her November 9, 2022, cover interview, Allure reported her words,

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me,”

And quoted her describing IVF attempts,

“I was throwing everything at it,”

and the hindsight line,

“Here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

On Armchair Expert, Jennifer Aniston updated that arc by recalling the medical endpoint, which turned acceptance from an idea into a necessary reality. As reflected in coverage of the episode, she said there was

“literally nothing I can do about it,”

and described hearing “that’s it” from her doctors. In recent profiles this month, Jennifer Aniston has also rejected the long-running myth that she did not want children, saying the media “didn’t know my story” over 20 years of trying, as per a People report dated October 9, 2025. Together, these statements present a consistent record from Jennifer Aniston across 2016, 2022, and 2025.

Why adoption “wasn’t her choice,” the media narrative, and public reaction

Jennifer Aniston framed her stance as personal rather than prescriptive. As per The Independent report dated October 14, 2025, she said adoption was not for her because she wanted a biological child, adding that some may see that as “selfish.” That preference sits alongside an earlier principle she articulated during years of tabloid scrutiny. As per TIME’s report dated July 12, 2016, summarising her HuffPost essay,

“We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete,”

A line that grounded her argument that a woman’s worth is not tied to marital or maternal status. Initial pickup of the podcast comments has centered on the clarity and finality of Jennifer Aniston’s words and on how they fit the documented timeline of IVF attempts, later acceptance, and a refusal to let speculation define her story. Coverage has emphasized the direct quotes from the episode and their consistency with prior interviews.

