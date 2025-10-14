“America will never forget you": Charlie Kirk fans remember conservative activist on his birthday

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Charlie Kirk’s supporters and admirers across the country are celebrating what would have been his 32nd birthday by recognizing the first official “National Day of Remembrance.”

The date, October 14, 2025, started with resolutions passed by the House and the Senate last month in recognition of the late conservative activist’s impact on American politics and young people in politics.

Kirk, a co-founder of the student organization Turning Point USA and a conservative activist, was murdered on September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. The news of his death rocked political circles, prompting national mourning among his supporters.

In the days since his death, Charlie Kirk’s supporters continue to pay tributes to him online with the hashtag #RememberCharlieKirk, posting messages of hope and nationalism. One supporter wrote:

"In remembrance of Charlie Kirk. Today, October 14, 2025, would have been his 32nd birthday. Happy birthday, Charlie Kirk. America will never forget you."

In remembrance of Charlie Kirk. Today, October 14, 2025, would have been his 32nd birthday. Happy birthday, Charlie Kirk. America will never forget you. 🕊️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aeWlhG0xp2 — Trump Girl (@TrumpGirlLove) October 14, 2025

"Happy Birthday Charlie Kirk. Your 32nd birthday and now forever national remembrance day. We love you and miss you, Charlie," wrote another.

"The whole world will celebrate you, honor you, mourn for you, and above all else live life not just for you, but for God. We love you Charlie Kirk," commented a supporter.

""I want to be remembered for courage, for my faith." Today, we remember Charlie Kirk - not just for these words, but for the way he lived them," wrote a X user.

While most of the online platforms were filled with positive comments and sadness, some social media users claimed that most of these comments were coming from online bots and said they were fake.

"It’s hilarious to see all the happy birthday Charlie Kirk tweets, it’s a mixture of obvious bots, Indians with a blue check mark and brain dead republicans who are turning him into a saint," one X user wrote.

"MAGAs and Russian bots (more often than not the same thing) are flooding twitter with “Happy Birthday Charlie Kirk” messages. Not sure how happy of a birthday he’s having," another remarked.

President Donald Trump expected to posthumously award Charlie Kirk

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is said to confer the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Charlie Kirk, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in a White House ceremony, and his widow Erika Kirk will accept the medal on his behalf.

"It's the greatest honor, and Erika, his beautiful wife, is going to be here, and a lot of people are gonna be here," Trump said in a statement.

President Trump has announced that Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



His patriotism, courage and ideas will always resonate. #CharlieKirk #CharlieKirkdead#CharlieKirkshot pic.twitter.com/R6rwCxS6F0 — Naresh Rana 🇮🇳 (@Rana009) September 11, 2025

Despite the fact that the Day of Remembrance is not a federally recognized holiday, the resolution encourages Americans to commemorate the Day with programs, prayers, and ceremonies that reflect Kirk’s example to promote the values of faith and liberty, and the importance of civic engagement.

All of Arizona's delegation voted in favor of the House resolution and recognized Charlie Kirk for influencing a generation of young conservatives across the United States.