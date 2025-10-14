XQC calls out Pokimane and Valkyrae for staying mum on HasanAbi despite alleged proof of him using shock collar on his dog

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Hasan Piker (HasanAbi) poses with an award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

As HasanAbi's animal abuse controversy continues to deepen, fellow streamer XQC has called out his friends in the streaming world - Pokimane and Valkyrae - for choosing to not react to the alleged proof of him abusing his dog, Kaya.

XQC calls Pokimane and Valkyrae who are friends with hasanabi for staying silent after proof of him shocking his dog surfaced



“Everybody always says oh Train schizo, me schizo..ur seeing LA dogsh*t in real time..they have to lie for u on the main stage & u can see how all of… pic.twitter.com/X5bfcahifJ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 14, 2025

In a snippet from his livestream that was posted on X by Akademiks TV on Tuesday, October 14, XQC was heard saying:

"The whole LA brain effect, like, if you're not in it, from the outside, it's kinda hard to feel it. And I'm only interested in this event because you've seen LA brain, LA dogsh*t in realtime, and you're kinda part of it. Because they have to lie for you on the main stage and you can see how all of them are controlled by clout like puppets."

This isn't the first time XQC has addressed the matter in his livestream. Last week, HasanAbi - born Hasan Piker - posted a video explaining to his viewers that he used a vibrating collar on Kaya, and not a shock collar. Soon after that, XQC accused Hasan of lying and witness tampering.

Claiming that the collar Kaya had been wearing in the original clip and the one the streamer held in the other one were different, XQC said:

"The collar was either removed or altered because it blinks on the left side of his hand, but on the right side on the dog. Because it was interchanged or moved. And that's debunked."

​ XQC isn't the only streamer criticizing HasanAbi online

NEW FOOTAGE OF HASAN AND HIS DOG RESURFACES... what do you think happened in this footage?



Debate below. 👇pic.twitter.com/IiZnsVLqiz — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 12, 2025

XQC isn't the only one criticizing HasanAbi over abusing his dog using a shock collar.

In a new clip surfaced on X this week, the streamer was seen pausing mid-sentence, extending his hand beyond the screen, which was followed by his dog repositioning herself in the background.

As the clip went viral, many other media personalities spoke up about it, one of whom was Louis - a Kick streamer who goes by LosPollosTV. Reacting to the video, Louis wrote:

"This literally confirms the shock remote is next to him… He reaches for it, obviously hits the button and the dog jumps up shocked… All that because they’re not laying the right way?! Are you f**king serious???"

More related videos of HasanAbi were also posted online by John "Tectone" - former OTK member - who wrote:

"There are now 7 videos of Hasan electrocuting his dog leaked in the past 24 hours… Same movement. Same emotion. Same reaction."

He also accused the streamer of using Kaya as a prop in his videos to seem relatable.

