Mississippi homecoming football game shooting: 3 of the 4 suspected gunmen charged with capital murder

A Mississippi homecoming football game turned deadly after a shooting broke out on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The mass shooting ended up killing six individuals and injuring about 18. Authorities have confirmed that four suspected gunmen have been taken into custody and three of them are charged with capital murder.

The capital murder charge has been filed against Teviyon L Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29 and Morgan Lattimore, 25. Meanwhile, the fourth suspect, Latoya A Powell, 44 is charged with attempted murder. The same has reportedly been confirmed by a spokesperson for the FBI's Jackson field office.

According to reports by The Guardian, four people initially sustained critical injuries in the shooting. They reportedly were airlifted and moved to Jackson, while the rest of them were treated at local hospitals. Mayor John Lee said that the incident happened on the main street in Leland, where many had gathered after the homecoming football game.

It was later reported that as many as four people had died at the scene. As of now, the authorities have yet to disclose information about the motive behind the mass shooting. The FBI, however, has confirmed that it seemed like the situation was "sparked by a disagreement among several individuals." It was not immediately clear whether the arrested people had any attorneys to represent them.

The identities of the victims who died in the Mississippi football game shooting, have been revealed

As previously mentioned, six individuals lost their lives in the deadly shooting that took place at midnight. While four of them died at the scene, two sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they passed away.

According to reports by The New York Post, the four people who died at the scene are Oreshama Johnson, 41, Calvin Plant, 19, Shelbyona Powell, 25 and Kaslyn Johnson, 18. These victims were reportedly identified by the county coroner. Meanwhile, the other two who died in the hospital are Amos Brantley, 18 and JaMichael Jones, 34.

The identities of the rest of the injured people, who were receiving treatment, have not been disclosed as of now. The New York Post reported that a lot of the victims were recent graduates of Leland High School. They reportedly had come to the annual reunion at the homecoming football match.

Meanwhile, witnesses shared their statements with the media. Jennifer Buckner was one such witness who was present there enjoying with her niece and friends. Buckner told The Post that the gunfire came out of nowhere and the first round of shots did not even fully disperse the gathering. Buckner further said,

"It was maybe 10 minutes of consistent, perpetual, automatic rounds being let off… It went on for so long. And people just started running."

State Senator Derrick Simmons told The Associated Press that the situation was "very chaotic" after the shooting happened. Mayor John Lee further shared a statement, sending condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the deadly shooting.