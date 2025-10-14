What happened to Kelly Preston? John Travolta honors late wife on birthday

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the photocall for "Rendezvous With John Travolta - Gotti" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

John Travolta paid a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, five years after her passing. The American actor shared the tribute on Monday, October 13, on what would have been Kelly's 62nd birthday.

For those unversed, Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57. She was battling breast cancer for two years.

On Instagram, John posted a picture of Kelly holding a bouquet and smiling at the camera, with the recording of the song Come Rain or Come Shine sung by Travolta playing over the snap.

"I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you. -John, Ella and Ben," he captioned the post.

With piano playing in the background, the actor sang:

"I'm gonna love you, like nobody’s loved you, come rain or come shine. High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don’t you ever bet me, ‘cause I’m gonna be true if you let me."

He continued:

"You're gonna love me, like nobody’s loved me. Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won’t that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we’re in or we’re out of the money, but I’m with you always, I’m with you rain or shine."

Kelly Preston and John Travolta previously lost their 16-year-old son

John Travolta and Kelly Preston's son, Jett Travolta, tragically died on January 2, 2009, at the age of 16, while in the Bahamas. Jett reportedly suffered a seizure and hit his head in a bathtub.

"[John] never dreamed of this — their relationship was so close. He always said, 'I'm happy as long as my kids are happy.' He is heartbroken. To bury your son is the worst thing you can ever do," family attorney Mike Ossi said (via PEOPLE).

The couple, who married on September 5, 1991, welcomed him the following year on April 13. John recalled Jett's birth in a 1994 interview with People Magazine, stating:

"I can't imagine what life would be like without Jett. After he was born and cleaned up, I held him for hours while Kelly slept. When they came to take him away for various tests, I said, 'No, you can't see him today. You'll have to do it another day.' I went a little nutsy."

Kelly Preston and John Travolta are also parents to daughter Ella Bleu, whom they welcomed on April 3, 2000, and son Benjamin, born in November 2010.

Ella Bleu took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her mother, this Mother's Day, writing:

"Happy Mother's Day to the strongest, most beautiful, loving, funny, smart woman I know. I love you."

She also wished her late mother on what would have been Kelly's 62nd birthday. "Happy Birthday, Mama," she wrote in the Instagram caption. "I love you so."