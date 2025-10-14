Adin Ross takes "full accountability" after being denied entry to NBA YoungBoy's concert

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Streamer Adin Ross watches Drake perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

On Monday, October 13, Adin Ross had planned a special livestream with fellow streamers DJ Akademiks, Shnaggyhose, and Cuffem, at NBA YoungBoy's Miami concert. However, as the streamer arrived at the venue with his entourage, he was denied entry for not having enough passes for everyone.

Adin Ross’s security Big Will checked the guard at YB’s show after the denied him entrance to the show 🤯



“We don’t have passes we’re good, this is Adin Ross.”pic.twitter.com/04cWoqHUMV — Adin Reports (@AdinReports) October 14, 2025

Ross and his security guards attempted to resolve the issues with the staff at the venue for some time, but had to leave the premises ultimately. The entire interaction was recorded by someone and later posted on social media, and has since been going viral.

Adin Ross also addressed it in a since-deleted X post, writing:

"I take full on accountability yall, its my L I'm sorry. I asked for all my ppl it got approved, we show up waiting outside, and security got in it with my ppl. if coming too deep was an issue I would've 100% respected that. I'm sorry to you guys and to cuffem yall can be on my a**."

Ross also apologized to his viewers over livestream, telling them he waited for 30 minutes outside the concert but were still not given access.

NBA YoungBoy called a concertgoer out for throwing objects at the stage mid-performance

NBA YoungBoy pressed a fan who kept throwing things on stage during his performance in Columbia, SouthCarolina.



“Throw one mo thang up here, Ima whoop yo ass boy”pic.twitter.com/c91QmMliX2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 10, 2025

​Besides Adin Ross's entry being denied at an NBA YoungBoy concert, the rapper's ongoing MASA Tour has also been making headlines for his latest outburst on stage.

Last week, the Louisiana native was performing in Columbia, where a fan who kept throwing objects on stage caught his attention mid-performance. YoungBoy, who didn't seem in a mood to be letting it slide, paused mid-song and addressed him directly, saying:

"I had to calm myself down.Throw one more thing up here, I’mma whoop your a**, boy. Throw one more."

NBA YoungBoy then doubled down on the disruptive member of the audience, adding:

"You can play with me tonight if you want to. This a YoungBoy show. I know you ain’t spend your money to come through this muthaf****in’ door to let no n***a do no p***y a** s**t here tonight."

As the energy of the venue seemed to have shifted followng his outburst, the rapper faced no interruptions for the rest of his concert that night.

NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour, which supports his eighth studio album - Make American Slime Again - released earlier this year, kicked off in Texas last month, on September 1. With 45 shows, the headlining tour is scheduled to wrap up next month, on November 12 in Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.



Two of his shows, slated for Chicago and Detroit, have been canceled.