The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor shocked by Ridge’s news while Deke’s surprise visit to Hope could jumpstart his Forrester career

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, reveal a day of shocking revelations and emotional reunions. Ridge Forrester delivers drastic news to Taylor Hayes, leaving her to deal with the truth about Luna Nozawa’s survival and Will Spencer’s possible paternity.

The revelation threatens to unravel the fragile peace within the Forrester and Spencer families, especially as Steffy Forrester Finnegan remains in the dark.

Meanwhile, Deke Sharpe pays an unexpected visit to his half-sister, Hope Logan, hoping to kickstart his fashion career at Forrester Creations.

As Deke opens up about his dreams and a secret he is keeping, Hope faces a difficult decision that could impact both their futures. Tensions, ambitions, and family ties collide in this episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Deke Sharpe’s visit to Hope Logan

Deke Sharpe arrives at Forrester Creations with a clear purpose — to discuss his career ambitions with his half-sister, Hope Logan. The visit begins on a warm note as the two share a heartfelt reunion after years apart.

Deke expresses his dream of becoming a fashion designer and asks for Hope’s help in breaking into the industry. Aware of Hope’s current position and her recently restored fashion line, he suggests a collaboration under Hope for the Future.

However, his request puts Hope in a challenging position, as one mistake could compromise both of their professional reputations.

Hope faces a difficult decision

Hope listens to Deke’s proposal but struggles with the potential consequences. With only just having taken back control of her brand, she understands that taking on someone inexperienced—let alone a relative—might bring unwanted attention.

Hope is caught between backing her brother's enthusiasm and guarding her own hard-fought stability at Forrester Creations.

Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that Deke might not be so open with her as he seems to be keeping something personal from her.

This hidden truth could make their personal and professional lives more complicated as the week goes on.

Ridge Forrester’s shocking news

Elsewhere, Ridge Forrester delivers stunning news that changes everything. Ridge reveals that Luna Nozawa is alive, a revelation that shocks Taylor Hayes.

Adding to the shock, Ridge also tells Taylor that Will Spencer might be the father of Luna's child. This news comes at a time when the families were starting to regain their composure after recent turmoil. Ridge's revelation stokes old rivalry between the Forresters and Spencers.

Taylor Hayes reacts in panic

Taylor is taken aback by the news from Ridge and finds it hard to reconcile the aftermath of Luna's survival and Will's possible paternity.

She is more worried about Steffy Forrester Finnegan's reaction to the news, who remains in the dark.

Taylor finds out from Ridge that Luna is residing at Bill Spencer's mansion rather than going back to prison, something that makes her even more anxious.

Taylor and Brooke Logan will soon be keeping a secret from Steffy, paving the way for emotional consequences when the truth sooner or later finds its way to her.

Brooke and Taylor’s pact to hide Luna from Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes will join forces to keep Luna Nozawa’s survival a secret from Steffy Forrester.

After Deacon Sharpe confides in Taylor and Brooke learns the truth from Ridge, both women are left stunned and unsure of how to proceed.

With Luna’s pregnancy still awaiting a paternity test, Katie Logan insists they delay contacting the authorities and allow Luna to remain at Bill Spencer’s mansion temporarily.

Brooke and Taylor ultimately agree that Steffy shouldn’t be burdened with the news until the test confirms whether Will Spencer is the father.

Hoping Luna’s child will not match Will, they plan to send her back to prison quietly before Steffy ever finds out. Although Ridge expresses uncertainty, he reluctantly goes along with their decision.

However, their plan risks falling apart if Finn informs Steffy or if she returns home unexpectedly to uncover the shocking truth herself.

