“Remy is the daddy” — The Bold and the Beautiful fans dive into wild theories surrounding Luna’s pregnancy and shocking paternity twists

Remy, Luna and Will from The Bold and the Beautiful

The plot of The Bold and the Beautiful has taken a sinister turn with Luna declaring her pregnancy after taking advantage of a drunk Will while disguised in a mask herself. While the multiple murderess is gearing up to step into a permanent escape from prison, her victims, Will and the entire Spencer family, want to rid themselves of this unforeseen mess.

Meanwhile, The Bold and the Beautiful fans do not want Luna victimizing Will and spoiling his future. As such, they wonder whether someone other than Will Spencer can be the father of Luna’s baby. One fan, identifying as Julie Colon, commented:

“I think Remy is the daddy. He’s been kinda suspicious whenever his boyfriend talks about Luna… Change the result or she's really carrying will baby”

Julie was replying to a post by Felica Bartley on the soap’s Facebook fan page, where Felica wondered whether Remy or Will is the father.

Many fans preferred to have Remy as the father. While some want Will to be spared as they dislike Luna and want her to be punished, others think Will has more storyline ahead of him.

However, some fans disagreed with this suggestion since Remy is gay and had no opportunity to get intimate with Luna on the long-running CBS soap’s plot.

Meanwhile, on the current storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter broke off his engagement with Hope so that the latter could reconnect with Liam and her daughter. At the same time, Deacon met Taylor at her clinic to talk openly about things troubling his marriage.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is happening in Luna’s current arc

After being shot by Liam, Luna was secretly saved by Dr. Li and held in her house. Sheila became privy to this secret and helped Luna recover. However, the latter sneaked out and raped Will after spiking his drink at his celebratory party. Later, she sent him anonymous messages, forcing him to come searching for the source of the messages.

After Will discovered that Luna was alive and had taken advantage of him, he relayed the same to his parents. Meanwhile, Luna escaped to Remy’s house and begged him to take her in temporarily. A shocked Remy refused on the pretext that his newest boyfriend, Deke, forbade it.

As Luna returned home, she found the Spencer family telling Li about her actions. Luna faced Li’s wrath while inadvertently revealing her positive pregnancy result. In response, Bill took her to his mansion and held her hostage while arranging to get a paternity test done. So far on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna claimed that Will is the father of her baby. She shared her plan to raise a loving family with Will in the Spencer mansion.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may happen in the story down the line

Bill wants to eliminate Luna and ensure the baby is never born. However, Katie does not agree with him. As such, Will’s parents want to know the baby’s paternity and decide their future actions. Luna is confident that the baby belongs to Will since she wore a mask to lure him into intimacy at Il Giardino.

If the paternity results show Will as the baby’s father, the Spencers will likely plan to keep Luna in captivity till the baby’s birth. They may decide to take the baby and send Luna to prison. However, Luna may predict their plan and take steps to derail it.

Alternatively, the test results may surprise everyone and someone other than Will may turn out to be the father. However, since Luna had fewer interactions since Bill broke her out of prison, she may have very few candidates to be the baby’s father.

Meanwhile, Remy, who was Electra’s stalker, is revealed to be gay and is in a relationship with Deke. As such, whether he can be the baby’s father remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out the result of the paternity test as Luna plans to spoil many lives.