What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 6, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the October 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital, family secrets and legal battles takes center stage in Port Charles. Drew learns that he has been cut out of Monica’s will, deepening his resentment toward the Quartermaines, while Curtis receives word that police may soon arrest a suspect in Drew’s shooting.

At the hospital, Portia feels dizzy during a discussion with Liz, raising concern about her health, as Isaiah makes a romantic gesture toward her.

Jason confronts Britt about her choices involving Nathan and James, and Carly confides in Jack about her growing fear that she said too much to the police.

Tracy faces a lawsuit from Drew and is humiliated during Monica’s will reading when she inherits only a jar of relish.

The family is left speechless when Monica’s long-lost sister, Ronnie, is revealed and inherits the Quartermaine estate.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 6, 2025

On the October 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital, the day begins at the hospital, where Portia discusses a delay in data processing with Liz, noting that it happened on Britt’s first day back.

Meanwhile, Isaiah checks on Drew’s vitals, and Drew picks up on Isaiah’s cold attitude.

Drew insists he did not get Stella fired but helped her get her job back, adding that Curtis has become vindictive and cruel. He warns Isaiah not to get drawn into Curtis’ vendetta against him.

Isaiah assures Drew he’s fine and that he will update his therapist about being cleared for physical therapy.

Afterward, Isaiah visits Portia in her office, and their conversation turns personal. Portia admits she’s not ready for another serious relationship, but Isaiah says he is fine keeping things casual and secret. He invites her to dinner at his cabin on Friday, and she accepts.

At Bobbie’s, Britt returns to her room after a shower and finds Jason inside. She accuses him of snooping, but he explains he came to pack the rest of his things.

Jason asks how she is handling Nathan’s return and why she did not want James to see him. Britt says it would have been too overwhelming for both father and son.

Jason reassures her that she is a good person and should stop selling herself short. Britt asks about Monica’s service, and Jason says it was nice, except for Drew’s brief appearance. He mentions he has to attend the reading of Monica’s will before leaving.

Downstairs, Carly has breakfast with Jack and apologizes for canceling their plans the previous night. She explains that Anna had more questions about Drew’s shooting and admits she worries she said something she should not have.

Jack reminds her he is her alibi and promises to protect her.

Joss arrives unexpectedly, and Carly hugs her. Joss pretends she has been in Australia, but when Carly steps away, she tells Jack that her mother does not know the truth about Croatia.

Jack says he will handle Jason. When Carly returns, Britt approaches and greets Joss.

Outside Bobbie’s, Martin meets Tracy and informs her that Drew is pressing assault charges against her for throwing him out of the church. Tracy refuses to apologize and storms off.

Martin later meets with Drew, who vows not to let his family cut him out again, only to learn from Martin that he is not in Monica’s will.

At Alexis’ house, Curtis learns from her that the police may be close to an arrest in Drew’s shooting.

Later, Curtis tells Marshall he worries that the PCPD found Portia’s blackmail material. He decides to confront Drew.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Monica’s sister, Ronnie, arrives for the will reading, shocking the family.

As Alexis reads the will, everyone learns their inheritance, but the biggest surprise comes when Monica leaves the estate to Ronnie, leaving the family stunned.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.