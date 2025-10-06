How did Brittany Mahomes celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’?

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes look on during a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes, a close friend of Taylor Swift, celebrated the singer’s new album by sharing the PR package and handwritten note she received on her Instagram Stories.

The former soccer pro and wife of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared on October 6, 2025, images of an orange glitter box containing a cute handwritten note, which read:

“If you’re reading this, you’re someone special who had shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor."

The box also included black t-shirts with the Life of the Showgirl graphics printed on them and a vinyl.



Mahomes gushed over the merch box with the caption:

"@taylorswift has done it again. Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it.”

More about Life of a Showgirl album as fans speculate that CANCELLED! track is about Brittany Mahomes

After Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 12th studio album on October 3, 2025, fans began to speculate that one of its tracks was about the singer’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes.

The chorus of CANCELLED! reads:

"Good thing I like my friends cancelled/ I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal/ Like my whiskey sour, and poison thorny flowers/ Welcome to my underworld where it gets quite dark/ At least you know exactly who your friends are/ They're the ones with matching scars,"

Some fans believe that the first line in the chorus might reference Swift and Mahomes’ friendship.

The 30-year-old former athlete was involved in controversy in 2022 when she was captured spilling champagne on fans at a Chiefs game.

In 2024, she came under fire for liking a Donald Trump post on Instagram. Fans have considered that Swift might distance herself from Mahomes, but the duo have remained good friends.

Fans have also compared Swift’s lyrics about a friend wearing Gucci and Mahomes’ Wimbledon outfit. She was dressed in a $6,000 Italian luxury fashion brand outfit.

During Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl at AMC Theatres, the 14-time Grammy Award winner explained the meaning behind the CANCELLED! song:

"Cancelled' is a song that's sort of a tongue-chew glimpse at social outrage," she told the audience. "It's not just if you're a public figure or whatever. It's like people gossiping about you in your town, negative comments that you read on your Instagram. You can literally feel cancelled by any sort of social backlash that you get."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content.