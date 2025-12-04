The Amazing Race 2025: Jas & Jag lead a high-pressure Paris leg as teams battle for the finale

Phil Keoghan, the host of The Amazing Race (Image Via Getty)

The father daughter duo Jack and Chelsie were eliminated in the last episode of The Amazing Race season 38.

The remaining four teams compete in Paris.

They include Izzy & Paige, Jas & Jag Bains, Joseph Abdin & Adam Abdin and Kyland & Taylor.

The reality show featured 13 teams who raced around Europe to win $1,000,000 dollars.

In season 38 of The Amazing Race the team was comprised of Big Brother alums.

The current season is set to end on December 10, 2025.

The Amazing Race season 38 episode 11: All four finalists face a fast-paced leg in Paris

The teams arrived in Paris and started the competition. They had to reach various destination to face the challenges.

For the first challenge, teams had to do a cancan dance perfectly.

For the second challenge, the teams had to type a poem using a Braille typewriter.

For the last challenge, the teams had to scour the streets of Paris looking for Statue of Liberty statues.

The puzzle pieces they would find at each statue would lead them to the next pit stop.

The teams got help from Expedia app on phone to reach to their destination

Joseph and Adam were the first to reach Moulin Rouge, where they had to perform a dance routine.

They had to learn, dress up and perform the dance perfectly to earn the next clue.

Joseph and Adam were not able to give their best shot, so the duo had to perform again.

Kyland and Taylor too had to go back and learn the steps again.

Izzy and Paige also botch up their performance and have to learn the dance routine again.

Brother duo Jas and Jag also messed up their first attempt but were successful on the second try.

It took Kyland and Taylor three attempts to clear the round.

They became the second team after Jas and Jag to proceed to the next round.

Izzy and Paige become the third team to head out after five attempts.

And lastly, brothers Joseph and Adam completed the task with six attempts.

Jas and Jag had taken a lead at the leaderboard at this point during the competition.

For the next challenge, they had to type a poem in Braille with the help of a typewriter.

As Jag and Jas arrive at Notre Dame first, they get the first chance at the challenge.

The other three teams were still stuck competing in the first challenge, so the brothers got a head start.

Jas worked with the teacher to type the poem.

Though he takes a long time, he finishes it, making their team take a lead.

The second team on the leaderboard, Kyle and Taylor, also takes the challenge.

Taylor works on the Braille poem but had to type again due to mistakes.

Izzy and Paige also work on the challenge.

Izzy types carefully but had to redo the poem four times.

Whereas the last team , Joseph and Adam, also tries their best to complete their poem in record time.

Joseph is very careful with his work and finally gets it right at the first attempt.

The leaderboard still shows Jas & Jag leading the competition.

The brothers look around for the Statue of Liberty for a clue and find all of the statues.

They arrived at Pit Stop, which was exactly the same place where they found the first clue.

Kyland and Taylor follow them shortly after finding all the clues.

The remaining teams rush to find the clues and head back to the Pit Stop.

But the episode ended in a cliffhanger where the audience had to guess who made it to the top 3 and who was eliminated from the competition.

The winners, Jas and Jag, also won a trip to Fiji for winning the race in Paris.

Stay tuned for more such updates.















