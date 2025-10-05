The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will surprises Electra with an emotional visit as Deke seeks Hope’s help to launch his fashion career

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 6, 2025, tease a day filled with emotional confrontations and new opportunities. Will Spencer takes matters into his own hands when Electra Forrester continues to ignore his messages, leading to a heartfelt face-to-face visit that stirs up deep emotions and regret over the choices that tore them apart.

As Will and Electra grapple with unresolved feelings and the looming uncertainty surrounding Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy, Deke Sharpe makes a bold move of his own.

Determined to rebuild his life and career, Deke turns to Hope Logan for a chance to break into the fashion industry.

Hope recognizes his talent and may offer him a role in the revived Hope for the Future line.

Will confronts Electra in an emotional reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful Monday, October 6 spoilers indicate that Will Spencer finally musters up the courage to confront Electra Forrester after she no longer answers his calls and messages.

Will goes to see Electra face-to-face and realizes that she is heartbroken by what has transpired.

The vision makes him sorrowful and guilty about the night when everything changed between them. Although he holds Luna Nozawa responsible, Will himself cannot escape the blame for Electra's suffering.

There is still lingering love, but the question of whether Luna is pregnant remains to darken their future.

Electra and Will struggle with guilt and uncertainty

In their emotional confrontation, Electra and Will are confronted with the painful truth of their situation. Electra cannot forgive the betrayal, while Will is plagued by guilt over his relationship with Luna.

Their relationship is left hanging as they wait for the paternity test results that could turn everything around. The potential that Will's child may be Luna's makes their relationship come to an end once and for all.

Deke seeks a second chance through Hope

Meanwhile, Deke Sharpe goes to Forrester Creations to persuade Hope Logan with a request. Having gone to design school and learned his craft, Deke is ready to leave his imprint in the fashion world.

Hope hears him out and finds genuine potential in his design imagination.

She also knows that her re-launched 'Hope for the Future' label might need some fresh eyes, so this is a great chance for Deke to demonstrate himself.

His visit is a big step toward his building a comeback career and finding a place in the Forrester universe.

Hope offers Deke a promising opportunity

The spoilers state that Hope is likely to invite Deke to work with her on the relaunch of 'Hope for the Future'. Deke is bubbling with excitement as he understands that this may be the break he has been waiting for.

Not only does their reunion bring them closer as brother and sister, but it also paves the way for a fresh new collaboration as creative partners.

Deke's gratitude towards Hope's belief in him will be the start of a new, promising chapter.

Finn faces a reunion with Luna

Meanwhile, Finn is left stunned when Luna unexpectedly returns. Everyone except Katie and Li believed Luna had died, but Li secretly saved her and kept her survival a secret.

Luna’s reappearance shocks Finn, who must now face the complicated truth about her pregnancy and connection to Will.

Brooke, Ridge, Steffy, and others remain in the dark, unaware of how close the past is to colliding with the present.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.