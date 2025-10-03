The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from October 6 to 10, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025, promise a tense and emotional stretch in Los Angeles as families brace for new revelations.

The drama intensifies with Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy and the highly anticipated paternity test that could alter lives forever.

Bridget Forrester steps in to ensure accurate results, leaving Will Spencer and Electra Forrester anxiously awaiting the truth while Katie and Bill Spencer work to prevent Luna from manipulating the outcome.

Meanwhile, Hope Logan continues to struggle with her feelings for Liam Spencer while pulling back from her impending wedding to Carter Walton, sparking fresh tension in her love life.

Ridge Forrester is overcome with worry about Steffy's well-being after discovering Luna is alive, while Li Finnegan regrets rescuing her and promises to hold Luna accountable.

Complicating matters, Deke Sharpe shows up with big plans, determined to make a name for himself in the world of fashion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 6, 2025, to October 10, 2025

Monday, October 6, 2025: Bridget administers Luna’s paternity test

The week begins with Bridget Forrester stepping in to perform Luna Nozawa’s paternity test at the Spencer mansion. Katie and Bill Spencer want to ensure Luna has no chance to tamper with the results.

Will Spencer, Electra Forrester, and Luna are all present as the test is conducted.

Katie cautions Luna that her standard tricks won't cut it this time around, and Will anxiously begs for the truth.

The paternity test is put in the spotlight as Bridget's professionalism assures them of an accurate result.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025: Hope pulls back from wedding plans

Hope Logan confides in Brooke Logan about her conflicted feelings, admitting she still has deep love for Liam Spencer.

Distracted by memories and photos of Liam with their daughter Beth, Hope struggles with her engagement to Carter Walton.

Carter senses her hesitation and encourages her to prioritize family. Hope decides to spend time with Liam and Beth, leaving Carter concerned about her divided loyalties.

This news casts doubt on whether the wedding will proceed.

Wednesday, October 8, 2025: Ridge learns Luna is alive

Midweek brings shocking news as Brooke and Ridge Forrester discover that Luna Nozawa is alive.

Katie provides details about Li Finnegan’s role in saving Luna, sparking fear that their families are once again at risk.

Ridge immediately worries about Steffy Forrester, given Luna’s past attempts on her life.

Brooke is devastated to hear that Luna assaulted Will and is now pregnant. Ridge’s concern grows as he imagines the danger Luna may still pose, while Brooke struggles to process the implications for their family.

This revelation shifts the week’s tension from the test to looming family safety fears.

Thursday, October 9, 2025: Li’s regret and determination for justice

Li Finnegan voices her regret about saving Luna, admitting she now sees it as a mistake. She compares Luna to her mother, Poppy, and insists she must face consequences.

Li begins plotting ways to return Luna to prison, despite her pregnancy.

This determination puts her at odds with Katie and Bill, who prefer to wait for the paternity test results. Bill, however, also expresses his own desire to see Luna gone and contemplates calling the police.

Li’s stance underscores the growing divide in how to handle Luna, while tensions remain high over the test outcome.

Friday, October 10, 2025: Will and Electra’s relationship is shaken

The week ends with emotional fallout as Will Spencer and Electra Forrester face the reality of Luna’s pregnancy. Electra is heartbroken, pulling away from Will despite acknowledging that Luna is the main culprit.

Will is devastated, struggling with guilt and fearing that Electra may never fully forgive him.

Ivy Forrester comes back to see her niece, Electra, shocked at the news. At the same time, Ridge remains fixated on guarding Steffy and the children from being attacked by Luna again.

While Bridget gets ready to share the test results, Will nervously prepares for the response that will forever alter his life.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.