"I owe Nancy a huge hug": On Brand with Jimmy Fallon co-host Bozoma Saint John on securing the role

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is a reality‑competition series that premiered September 30, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET following The Voice, and airs Tuesdays and Fridays on NBC with next‑day streaming on Peacock.

Bozoma, who is working alongside Jimmy Fallon as the co-host on the show, shared the critical role played by Fallon's wife, Nancy Juvonen, in helping her land the role in this new NBC reality series in an exclusive interview with People.

Bozoma said that Nancy suggested her name to Fallon as she watched her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when he was looking for the right person to be his co-host for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

She hasn't met Nancy, though, but she expressed that she owes her a hug for all that she did.

The former Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix further shared how her 25 years of marketing experience helped the contestants bring their campaign ideas to life and make them successful.

Jimmy Fallon was initially skeptical of casting a Housewife for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Bozoma is an American-Ghanaian businessperson who has worked for 25 years in the marketing industry.

With a marketing executive career spanning over two decades with major industry giants like Netflix, Apple, Uber, Endeavor, and PepsiCo, she has walked away from traditional corporate life a few years ago.

Now she is embracing entrepreneurship with her haircare brand, Eve by Boz, and has authored her memoir, The Urgent Life.

However, it was her unexpected arrival on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that led her to co-host NBC's new reality competition series, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

She told People,

"I have famously said, I don't write five-year plans or 10 year plans — I don't even write a year plan because I feel like I should just follow the intuition of what I'm supposed to be doing."

She says she follows her instincts and they have always paid off as she recalls that Bravo TV warned her before she joined the show, hinting that it may ruin whatever she has achieved until now, but she disagreed with the thought, explaining that,

"I was like, 'No, it doesn't have to be that. It doesn't have to be a bad experience. I can make my experiences exactly what I want to.' I've done that for 25 years and it has proven true."

Describing the process of how she came on board with the show, as suggested by Fallon's wife Nancy to cast her, she said that Jimmy was trying to find the right person for the Chief Marketing Officer role as well as the co-host of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

He had seen a couple of CMOs already but didn't get satisfied with anyone, and then his wife suggested him, as Bozoma narrated the scenario,

"And so when [Fallon's wife] suggested that, 'Hey, look, I just saw this woman on Real Housewives, you might want to check her out.' He was like, 'What, a Housewife? That's not the vibe I'm going for.' But he did his research and he even bought my book and listened to it on Audible."

Bozoma was glad and surprised by the way everything worked in her favor and how she listened to her instincts, which led he to this role today, saying,

"And I am so amazed by the way everything has sort of worked out, but for me it's the only way to go because if I had listened to people who said, 'Don't do the Housewives, don't do...' I wouldn't be sitting here right now having a show on NBC with Jimmy Fallon."

Despite the competitive nature, Bozoma Saint John says the show is emotional, emphasizing that marketing is often misunderstood to be all about sales.

But instead, it is about real storytelling and connecting people with the products or ideas.

Now, Bozoma is busy with the wedding planning with her fiancé, along with preparations for RHOBH season 15, and the one-year anniversary of her brand Eve by Boz.

Created and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, the eight‑episode series puts 10 creative individuals to the test as they craft real campaigns for brands joining the On Brand Agency, with Fallon acting as the CEO and Bozoma Saint John serving as Chief Marketing Officer.

The contestants develop campaigns for brands such as Dunkin’, Southwest Airlines, Therabody, Captain Morgan, and KitchenAid under the guidance and evaluation of Fallon and Bozoma.

Each week, one brand will be taken up for marketing campaigns formation with the final winner receiving $100,000 prize, a feature in Adweek, a trip to the Cannes Lions festival, along with the title of Innovator of the Year.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

