How is Chris Daughtry reacting to AI rumors about his marriage? Rock musician urges followers to pause before engaging with fake accounts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 15: Chris Daughtry of Daughtry performs during "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" at PHX Arena on May 15, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chris Daughtry has told fans to “stop being bamboozled” by AI videos reporting fake news about his marriage. The Over You crooner debunked rumors that he was planning a divorce from his wife, Deanna Daughtry, in an Instagram video shared on November 13, 2025.

Daughtry stated that he felt the need to address the rumors because “enough is enough,” and he was getting several messages from fans about the fake videos in circulation:

"S--- is getting just unbelievably nuts out there with the fake accounts, the fake news, the fake headlines," he said in the video. "It's insane. The amount of times I see, 'Hey, is this real?'"

The American Idol alum advised fans to disregard any information that doesn’t come from his or Daughtry’s account:

"So, if you're not seeing news being posted on our official page or my page — or at least being corroborated by reposting something from another source —then it's not real. It's clearly AI, y'all. I mean, some of this stuff is so...ridiculous that I'm baffled that people would ask if this was real," he said as he showed an AI image of himself with a black eye and another where he appeared to be fighting with his wife.

He revealed that he had tried to get the fake pages shut down and told fans to stop believing them:

"Y'all, it affects me on a deep level when things are said that aren't true about me or my family, and then to have it constantly being sent to me by people, it's too much, y'all. Stop falling for this bulls---."

“I want everyone to know this is absolute bulls---“ Chris Daughtry slams AI rumors about his marriage

Daughtry, in an interview with Rolling Stone published on November 17, 2025, revealed that his manager had tried to discourage him from addressing the AI videos and photos.

"He was like, 'You don’t want to be feeding this machine or drawing more attention to it.' And I was like, 'F--- that.' I want everyone to know this is absolute bulls---, and I will shout it from the mountaintops,"

He added:

"And that was why I recorded the video. It’s getting out of hand."

The 45-year-old stated that he laughed when he saw the image of himself with a black eye:

"The one where my wife gave me a black eye. That was the one that I use the screenshot for the cover of the video, because it was just so ridiculous," he said. "I love that one because, first of all, it doesn’t even look like me. Look at it!"

Daughtry previously addressed deepfake technology in his 2023 track Artificial.