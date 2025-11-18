Dancing With the Stars season 34 week 10 recap: A high-stakes Prince Night unfolds as six stars battle for a spot in the finale

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Week 10 of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 featured Prince-themed performances as six remaining semifinalists competed for a place in the finale.

Following comedian Andy Richter’s elimination in seventh place, the remaining stars included Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media personality Alix Earle, reality star Dylan Efron, actress Elaine Hendrix, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.

Each​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ star presented two dances: a fresh concept that they had never tried before and a dance that they had already performed.

The scores from the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, along with the votes from the viewers, were used to figure out the winners who got to go to the finale and the losers who were at risk of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌elimination.

Week 10 highlights of Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Round​‍​‌‍​‍‌ One Performances

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the first round, the dancing couple of Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, to the song I Wanna Be Your Lover, did a foxtrot and received 27 points from the judges.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy performed an Argentine tango to Little Red Corvette and judges awarded them 28 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas danced cha cha to 1999 and received 29 points from the judges. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach danced a tango to I Would Die 4 U and the judges gave them 27 points overall.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa were dancing a jive to Raspberry Beret and they, too, got 27 points.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a jive to Baby I’m a Star and were the highest scorers of the round with 30 points.

Each contestant in the first round had the opportunity to demonstrate a dance style that they had not previously been on the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌show.

Round 2 Performances

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the second round, Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten came back with a paso doble to When Doves Cry and they were awarded a complete 30 points.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy executed a Viennese waltz to Purple Rain and were given 30 points as well. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha to Kiss and got 28 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas danced a Viennese waltz to Slow Love and they received 29 points. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed an Argentine tango to U Got the Look and were given 30 points.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson came back with a Viennese waltz to WOW and they scored 29 points.

The second round was an opportunity for the contestants to choose a dance style they had already done and show the changes they had made in timing, technique, and overall ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌execution.

Results and advancement

Once​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the points of both rounds were added up, the scoreboard looked like this. Robert Irwin made 59 points.

Alix Earle made 58 points. Whitney Leavitt made 58 points. Jordan Chiles made 57 points. Elaine Hendrix made 57 points. Dylan Efron made 55 points.

Top four to go to the 34th-season finale were Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, and Robert Irwin, as per the results and the viewer votes.

Jordan Chiles and Whitney Leavitt were in the danger zone, and Whitney Leavitt was the one who got eliminated.

The leaderboard reflected the judges’ assessments and audience engagement, showing that a mix of technical performance and fan engagement is what leads to the next stage of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌competition.

