Dancing with the Stars contestant Jordan Chiles hits the semifinals floor to Prince’s ‘Raspberry Beret’

Dancing with the Stars season 34 competitions intensified with the semifinal premiere on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, celebrating Prince Night, paying tribute to one of music's most legendary icons, as the couples performed two dances to some of Prince's most iconic hits.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa, proved their talent and resilience by impressing judges and fans with their athleticism and dance.

Chiles performed a Jive to Raspberry Beret and an Argentine Tango to U Got the Look, scoring 27 in the first and the perfect 30 in the second routine with a total score of 57 combined.

Despite the tough competition, with only five spots, Chiles and Sosa managed to survive the elimination after being in the danger zone alongside Whitney Leavitt, who was eventually eliminated from Dancing with the Stars season 34.

Apart from Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix, Alix Earle, Robert Irwin and Dylan Efron are the top five pairs to compete in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale.

Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa delivered one of their most dynamic nights yet during the Dancing With the Stars' Prince Night semifinals, showcasing both their versatility and their competitive edge.

Their first routine of the evening was a lively jive to "Raspberry Beret," which started with Ezra bursting onto the dance floor with sky-high energy. At the same time, Jordan took a more grounded approach before gradually matching his pace.

As the routine built, the two found their rhythm together, creating a performance that was fun, fast, and full of personality. The judges surely took notice. Carrie Ann Inaba told Jordan, “This was the best performance so far tonight,” though she also pointed out a minor error she caught in the choreography.

Derek Hough called the routine “fresh and so fantastic,” but added that he wanted to see “more attack and bite” in the movement. Bruno Tonioli agreed on the energy, saying it was “so fast, though, that she lost a bit of her timing.”

They received a score of nine from all three judges, totaling 27 out of 30 in their first round, which reflects both the strength of the routine and the room for improvement.

The second routine, however, solidified their position in the top five pairs to compete in the season finale. Performing an Argentine tango to “U Got the Look,” she came out with the kind of precision and confidence that fans have come to expect from an Olympic gymnast.

Jordan even admitted beforehand that she wanted this to be a “make-or-break moment” and told Ezra to “work her” as hard as needed to push the performance to its limits.

Despite some playful bumps in rehearsals, which included accidentally kicking Ezra more than once, the two brought everything together for a sharp, commanding, and emotionally charged performance. Derek praised it immediately:

"That was a top performance. I loved the lines, the smooth, slick tricks.” Bruno also supported that sentiment, calling her “beautiful, powerful, focused,” and even pointing out that Jordan was practically “leading Ezra.” Carrie Ann took it even further, telling her, “You stand out. You’re in a class of your own,” before adding, “That was the bomb!”

The pair earned a perfect 30 out of 30 score for the first time this season of Dancing with the Stars and a major push heading into the finale.

Jordan herself has been leaning heavily into her competitive mindset as the show enters its final period. She compared making the semifinals on Dancing with the Stars to her sport, saying,

"Making the semifinals is like making the Olympic trials."

Off the dance floor, Jordan has been urging her fanbase to vote, knowing well that the competition’s 50/50 scoring format makes viewer votes just as critical as judges’ scores.

