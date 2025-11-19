Who went home on Dancing With the Stars season 34 week 10? Details explored

Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

With the finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 around the corner, the rivalry among the last semifinalists grew stronger.

The celebrities performed two routines, one in a new dance style and another revisiting a previously performed style, during the "Prince Night" episode.

The scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were combined with the audience votes to determine the fate of the contestants, who then advanced.

Professional dancer Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt, his partner, were sent home this week, while Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, social media star Alix Earle, reality actor Dylan Efron, actress Elaine Hendrix and wildlife protector Robert Irwin advanced toward the season finale.

Week 10 elimination results on Dancing With the Stars Season 34

Week 10 performances overview

The episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 34 kicked off with a magnificent opening number by none other than Luam Keflezgy. The six semifinalists still in the race performed two different routines each.

The first round of performances was in a genre that the star had not yet tried out during the current season. The second round gave the stars a chance to revisit a past dance style, showcasing their growth over the season.

Scores from judges for both rounds were totaled and combined with the public's votes to arrive at the results.

Round One: Initial performances

It was a night of dazzling performances, and the judges couldn’t get enough of the celebs. The crowd also erupted for Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten's foxtrot; each judge gave them a score of 9. The same goes for Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy's Argentine tango, which received marks of 9, 10 and 9.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas scored 9, 10 and 10 with their cha cha. Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach wowed the audience with their tango and each received a score of 9 from the judges.

Round Two: Redemption performances

Elaine Hendrix stepped up her game with a paso doble and got 10s from all the judges during the second round of the Prince Night event. Alix Earle's Viennese waltz was so fantastic that the judges could not resist awarding him 10 points each. It was a great night for Dylan Efron, who performed a cha cha and got scores of 9, 9 and 10.

The partners scored 9, 10, and 10 for their Viennese waltz. Jordan Chiles did an Argentine tango and got 10s from the judges. Meanwhile, Robert Irwin had a Veronica-like night with his Wiener Waltz, which ended in receiving scores of 10, 9 and 10.

Judges’ leaderboard and results

The overall point tally gave Robert Irwin the leading position with 59 points. Alix Earle and Whitney Leavitt were tied at 58 points, while Jordan Chiles and Elaine Hendrix each got 57 points. The total of Dylan Efron was 55 points.

Additionally, viewer votes were considered to determine which contestant would progress to the finale. The four finalists who were given the green light were Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix and Robert Irwin.

Jordan Chiles and Whitney Leavitt were, unfortunately, the ones left behind, and it was Leavitt who got eliminated.

Leavitt’s exit marked the end of her journey through Season 34 while the remaining four semifinalists were getting ready for the final performances.

The episode utilized both technical scoring and audience engagement to determine the winners, featuring two rounds of routines that incorporated both new and previously performed dance styles.

As a result of the elimination, the remaining dancers will now have to compete for the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy in the upcoming Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finale.

Stay tuned for more updates.