Who won Squid Game: The Challenge season 2? Details explored

Squid Game (Image Via Getty)

The season 2 finale of Squid Game: The Challenge came out on Tuesday night, November 18, on Netflix.

The ending was intense from the start, as only five contestants were left after many weeks of tough games.

The last five players standing were Vanessa Clements (017), Perla Figuereo (072), Steven Jones (183), Dajah Graham (302) and Trinity Parriman (398).

Each of them handled the game in their own style, which made the final round feel unsure right till the end.

Perla Figuereo ended up winning after a season filled with late talks, sudden twists, and a lot of emotional moments.

She played as 072 and walked away with the full $4.56 million, which is one of the largest cash amounts ever handed out on a reality show.

Perla was very clear in her mind during the last task, and she kept her focus, which was the reason she ended up well.

After winning, she claimed to be more confident now and no longer self-doubting.

One of the first things she talked about was how excited she was to share the news with her family.

Perla is 25, works as a model, lives in California, and comes from the Dominican Republic.

She has also said that she grew up in the Mormon Church.

Her game felt steady and calm from start to finish.

The way Perla moved through the season matched her overall nature, and that made her story feel warm and inspiring for many people who watched her.

Inside the Squid Game Season 2: Games, Twists, Alliances, and What Made Perla Stand Out

Season 2 started with 456 new players from different parts of the world.

The show brought in new games like The Count, The Six-Legged Pentathlon, Catch, The Doll, and Mingle.

These games were fast and stressful, and many players were removed in the early rounds.

Netflix also added new twists, including the vending machine choice, the nesting doll temptations, and hidden advantages that changed the direction of the game more than once.

These surprises caused tension inside the dorms because players never knew who had extra power.

Some contestants formed close pairs to stay safe, while others played more carefully and stayed alone.

Many groups broke apart when the pressure increased, and some quiet players moved ahead by watching the room and choosing the right moment to act.

This mix of social moves and tough tasks made each episode feel different from the last.

The final five came into the last stage with different strengths.

Vanessa relied on her social side, Steven used logic, Dajah stayed calm under pressure, and Trinity played with strong determination.

She watched the game closely, stayed patient, and made careful choices.

That balance helped her reach the final challenge and win the grand prize.

Mai Whelan, the Season 1 champion, shared her thoughts on the prize she received and how she would like to use it to improve her living conditions.

Besides, her good intentions extend to the support of initiatives linked to humans, animals, and nature.

The streaming giant has also announced the third installment of the series, which will most likely land in 2026, considering the interlude between the first two seasons.

Stay tuned for more updates.