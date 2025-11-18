Zac Efron makes his appearance to cheer for brother Dylan Efron at the Dancing With the Stars semi finals

Dancing With the Star (Image via ABC)

Zac Efron gave a sweet surprise to his brother Dylan Efron, as he was seen in the audience for the first time in Dancing With the Stars. The Hairspray actor was accompanied by their little sister Olivia, sitting on his lap. Dylan Efron and his dancing partner, Daniella Karagach, performed two dances on the ballroom floor in honour of Prince Night.

The dancing duo performed a tango to “I Would Die 4 U” and a cha-cha to “Kiss.” The Traitors alum had earlier used the song, “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman, which starred Zac Efron in the movie, for his and Karagach’s performance for Dedication Night last month. Olivia was seen joining him on stage as a special guest.

Dancing With the Stars alum Dylan Efron calls himself a “slow learner”

While talking about the dance rehearsals, Dylan Efron talked to US Weekly, saying that he feels like he is a slow learner, but they have worked hard to reach here.

Dylan Efron also talked about his family cheering him on for the show, further adding,

“My dad is super excited,” he said before the season began. “He has little kids, [ages] 4 and 5. They’re all super excited. My mom was honestly just shocked. She’s just like, ‘Where’d this come from?’ My brother is supportive.”

Dylan reflected on how his brother Zac had earlier attended a live taping of DWTS several years prior, as he said,

“He’s like, ‘The best part is going to be those live shows,'” he told Us. “He was saying, like, it’s such a good feeling. Zac is supporting me every day” despite not being there in person.”

Ahead of the show, Zac Efron took to social media while asking fans to vote for Dylan.

“Vote for @dylanefron tonight on DWTS! Text 'Dylan' to 21523 ten times."

Dylan had earlier admitted that although he had some initial hesitation, he eventually saw the show as a challenge,

"I immediately was like, ‘No way am I gonna do that.’ Those are the things that you need to reflect on and be like, ‘I’m saying no because I’m scared and I’m scared because this could be the best thing I’ve ever done,’” he told Us. “Stepping out of your comfort zone in that way is the best thing to do.”

Dylan Efron talks about being a role model to his sister, Olivia

Dylan Efron has opened up about her close relationship with her sister Olivia and how the two have been inseparable.

As Olivia is seen a few times on the show, Dylan said,

“I wasn’t expecting to be a big brother … but immediately, I was inseparable from her,” Dylan said in footage from rehearsal, adding that the song choice was “a nod” to his older sibling. “Zac’s always taken care of me and he did things that were so selfless. I wanna be that to Olivia, I wanna be the best role model I can.”

Olivia also expressed her fondness for Dylan as she said during the practice,

"I just like being with Dylan, he's my best friend, "I just feel like I'm free with him."

Dylan had an emotional moment as he said,

"This is definitely the best moment in the show so far for me"

Watch Dancing With the Stars airing on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, stream new episodes the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.