Dancing With the Stars season 34 : Robert Irwin and Witney Carson score a perfect 30 during the Prince Night

Robert Irwin (Image Via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34's Prince Night enthralled the audience in more than one way.

The ballroom performances honoured American singer, songwriter, musician and actor Prince.

Prince is known as one of the most influential artist of the popular music. He is also known to lead Minneapolis sound to the mainstream and also was instrumental in the evolution of many musical genres.

Robert Irwin and his pro partner Witney Carson also paid homage to the legend by performing his popular hits, “Baby I’m a Star” and “Wow”.

This week, the duo managed to capture audience and as well as judges attention with their captivating performance which led them to score a perfect 30 and ultimately land at the top of the leaderboard.

Dancing With the Stars season 34: Robert Irwin and Witney Carson wowed judges with two standout performances







During the Prince Night, the contestants were to perform two songs by Prince. One of these performances had to be a new unlearned style and the second one had to be a repeat style that would enable them to show judges how much they have improved until now.

Robert and Witney performed a jive as their first performance to the song, “Baby I’m a Star" by Prince. The choreography and the immaculate performance by Irwin left judges spellbound.

The performance was lauded by the judges who could not stop raving.



Judge Bruno Tonioli remarked that the wildlife conservationist was “energized” but his dance was in “control” whereas Carrie Ann Inaba called it “amazing, amazing, amazing.”

She also remarked that the performance was how one “tells everyone” that they “demand to be in the finale.”

Derek Hough commended the performance by stating:



“You dance with your full body…That jive had it all.”



Irwin and his pro partner Carson’s stupendous performance earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30 with each judge awarding them a full score.

For their second performance, the duo performed a Viennese Waltz to the song “Wow” by Prince and 3rdEyeGirl.

The performance again floored the judges with Carrie Ann Inaba observing that they “deliver such fun, strong performances.”

Bruno Tonioli lauded the performance by equating Robert to Tom Cruise. He said:



“ He’s like Tom Cruise, one blockbuster after another.”



But Derek Hough though loved the performance but still felt that the frame was not as good.

This small observation led Derek to deduct one mark from the perfect 10 score.

Judges awarded the performance 29 out of 30 with Bruno and Carrie giving the duo full points.

With a combined score of 59 out of 60, Robert and Witney are at the top of the leaderboard.

Robert and Whitney were earlier awarded their first perfect score of 40 during the 20th anniversary special.

Apart from the praises of audience, judges, Robert has been garnering good wishes for the competition from some special guests too.

As reported by E! Irwin had a surprise message from the Prince of Wales, William during the 20th anniversary celebration.

Prince William cheered him during a virtual call which was shown during their pre-performance video package.

He even told Robert that they are missing him for the Rio for the Earth Shot prize event that celebrates people working for environmental causes.

Prince William stated:



“Guys, you’ve got a seriously good chance of winning it. So, just the best of luck on the show.”



Dancing With the Stars season 34 winners will be announced on November 25, 2025 during the season finale episode.

Stay tuned for more such updates.